California Pools Dives into South Austin with New Location

At the helm of this deal are husband and wife business partners Steve and Tia Owens. Their location, California Pools, Austin South, will serve the rapidly growing South Austin communities. Steve brings 40 years of residential home construction experience, while Tia contributes 16 years of executive leadership and procurement expertise. Together, they have proven entrepreneurial success, having established and operated Moxie Gymnastics and Cheer in Dripping Springs since 2011.

"To begin this new endeavor with my wife in the Austin community is extremely exciting for us," said Steve Owens. "Austin continues to experience tremendous growth including the communities of Lakeway, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Buda, and Wimberley, to name a few. New neighborhoods are being developed throughout the south part of the city at a tremendous pace. With my four decades of construction experience paired with Tia's experience in the corporate world, and the legacy behind the California Pools name, this will be a great opportunity for us to serve the families in this community by building the backyard paradise they have been dreaming of."

"We're thrilled to welcome Steve and Tia to the California Pools family as we expand our services into the Austin market," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Our goal has always been to turn peoples' backyard dreams into a reality. With Steve and Tia's combined construction expertise and business experience, we're going to help bring paradise right into the backyards of the Austin community."

Now, South Austin homeowners will receive expert custom design and quality construction, with guidance from initial consultation through final walkthrough.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA POOLS

California Pools began its dream building in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle wanted to build a swimming pool in his own backyard. Using what he had around him, Steimle built his pool and inspired his neighbors to want Steimle-built pools of their own. Since then, California Pools' services began to spread nationwide and by 2018, the brand created a franchising model to support the goal of serving and guiding the dreams of homeowners across the nation. California Pools Franchise now has many franchise locations in California and other states. With its extensive experience building pools in California over the decades, the leadership has goals to continue the expansion throughout the nation and beyond. To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.californiapools.com.

