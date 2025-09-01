California Pools Dives into Treasure Valley with New Location

70-Year-Old Custom Residential Pool Construction Franchise Signs Deal to Expand Services in Treasure Valley, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Pools, the industry leader in custom residential swimming pool construction, is expanding into Idaho's Treasure Valley with a new franchise location set to open this fall. This marks California Pools' entry into the Idaho market, bringing their trusted pool construction services to the rapidly growing Treasure Valley region.
Husband and wife team Scott and Cassi Gifford will lead California Pools, Treasure Valley, serving the Boise metropolitan area and surrounding communities. Scott brings impressive academic credentials with degrees in geology from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Texas A&M University, plus valuable experience working with the Idaho Geological Survey and successfully running multiple side businesses. Cassi holds a bachelor's degree in Recreation Management from Brigham Young University-Idaho and brings a passion for creative problem-solving to their business partnership. The Giffords are Idaho natives and enjoy raising their two young children near the Boise River and foothills. Their commitment to community service extends beyond business – they're active in their local church and believe in building relationships that last.
"We love Idaho and are passionate about serving the Treasure Valley community we call home," said Scott Gifford. "This isn't just a business opportunity for us – it's about creating beautiful, meaningful outdoor spaces for families to enjoy for decades to come."
Since 1952, California Pools has guided homeowners through creating their dream backyard retreats. The franchise offers turnkey solutions for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, and landscapes, streamlining the construction process from initial design to final completion.
"We're thrilled to welcome Scott and Cassi to the California Pools family," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "The Giffords genuine love for the Treasure Valley community and commitment to serving their neighbors will help create not just beautiful backyards, but lasting relationships throughout Idaho."
Now, Treasure Valley homeowners will work with neighbors who truly understand their community's needs, receiving personalized service from initial consultation through final walkthrough – all delivered with the care and attention that comes from serving the place you call home.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA POOLS
California Pools began its dream building in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle wanted to build a swimming pool in his own backyard. Using what he had around him, Steimle built his pool and inspired his neighbors to want Steimle-built pools of their own. Since then, California Pools' services began to spread nationwide and by 2018, the brand created a franchising model to support the goal of serving and guiding the dreams of homeowners across the nation. California Pools Franchise now has many franchise locations in California and other states. With its extensive experience building pools in California over the decades, the leadership has goals to continue the expansion throughout the nation and beyond. To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.californiapools.com.
