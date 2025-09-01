California Pools Dives into Treasure Valley with New Location

"The Gifford's genuine love for the Treasure Valley community and commitment to serving their neighbors will help create not just beautiful backyards, but lasting relationships throughout Idaho" Post this

"We love Idaho and are passionate about serving the Treasure Valley community we call home," said Scott Gifford. "This isn't just a business opportunity for us – it's about creating beautiful, meaningful outdoor spaces for families to enjoy for decades to come."

Since 1952, California Pools has guided homeowners through creating their dream backyard retreats. The franchise offers turnkey solutions for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, and landscapes, streamlining the construction process from initial design to final completion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott and Cassi to the California Pools family," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "The Giffords genuine love for the Treasure Valley community and commitment to serving their neighbors will help create not just beautiful backyards, but lasting relationships throughout Idaho."

Now, Treasure Valley homeowners will work with neighbors who truly understand their community's needs, receiving personalized service from initial consultation through final walkthrough – all delivered with the care and attention that comes from serving the place you call home.

California Pools began its dream building in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle wanted to build a swimming pool in his own backyard. Using what he had around him, Steimle built his pool and inspired his neighbors to want Steimle-built pools of their own. Since then, California Pools' services began to spread nationwide and by 2018, the brand created a franchising model to support the goal of serving and guiding the dreams of homeowners across the nation. California Pools Franchise now has many franchise locations in California and other states. With its extensive experience building pools in California over the decades, the leadership has goals to continue the expansion throughout the nation and beyond. To learn more about California Pools and its franchising opportunities, please visit www.californiapools.com.

