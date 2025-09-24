California Pools Expands North Houston Operations with New Partnership

"This is about building a legacy with my family that we can be proud of – a company that serves our community with excellence and honors God in everything we do." said RJ Pierson. Post this

"Partnering with Ardee allows us to build something special here in North Houston," said RJ Pierson. "This is about building a legacy with my family that we can be proud of – a company that serves our community with excellence and honors God in everything we do."

"I've always wanted to own a business where you can create your own future, culture, and customer experiences," said Ardee Toppe. "Instead of returning to corporate life, I decided to follow my dream of business ownership. California Pools felt very supportive, well-led, and positioned for tremendous growth."

"We're excited to welcome Ardee as RJ's partner in North Houston," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Their combined business expertise and commitment to serving their community with integrity makes them an ideal team for our growing Texas market."

Both partners are family men, active in their churches, and committed to delivering exceptional pool construction experiences throughout North Houston.

Since 1952, California Pools has guided homeowners through creating their dream backyard retreats. The franchise offers turnkey solutions for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, and landscapes, streamlining the construction process from initial design to final completion.

California Pools began in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle built a pool in his backyard, inspiring neighbors to want their own. The brand expanded nationwide and launched franchising in 2018. If you are interested in learning more about California pools, or become a franchise partner, you can learn more at www.californiapools.com

