California Pools Expands North Houston Operations with New Partnership

Industry Leader, California Pools, Adds Executive Leadership to Growing North Houston Market
HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Pools, the industry leader in custom residential swimming pool construction, is strengthening their North Houston presence with a new co-owner partnership. RJ Pierson, who has successfully built pools in Pine Island, Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, and Conroe, will be joined by executive Ardee Toppe to expand the business and enhance customer experience.
Ardee brings extensive leadership experience as former SVP and President of Quietflex, SVP and President of Goodman and Amana, and Senior Vice President of Daikin North American Sales. He holds a B.S. from Indiana University and MBA from Notre Dame.
"Partnering with Ardee allows us to build something special here in North Houston," said RJ Pierson. "This is about building a legacy with my family that we can be proud of – a company that serves our community with excellence and honors God in everything we do."
"I've always wanted to own a business where you can create your own future, culture, and customer experiences," said Ardee Toppe. "Instead of returning to corporate life, I decided to follow my dream of business ownership. California Pools felt very supportive, well-led, and positioned for tremendous growth."
"We're excited to welcome Ardee as RJ's partner in North Houston," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Their combined business expertise and commitment to serving their community with integrity makes them an ideal team for our growing Texas market."
Both partners are family men, active in their churches, and committed to delivering exceptional pool construction experiences throughout North Houston.
Since 1952, California Pools has guided homeowners through creating their dream backyard retreats. The franchise offers turnkey solutions for custom pools, spas, waterscapes, and landscapes, streamlining the construction process from initial design to final completion.
California Pools began in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle built a pool in his backyard, inspiring neighbors to want their own. The brand expanded nationwide and launched franchising in 2018. If you are interested in learning more about California pools, or become a franchise partner, you can learn more at www.californiapools.com
