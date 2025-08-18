California Pools Launches Dedicated Commercial Division to Serve Growing Western U.S. Market

"By dedicating a team to the commercial market, we can deliver specialized service and outstanding results for our commercial clients" Post this

"Commercial pool construction demands a different level of expertise, coordination, and speed than residential work," said Marv Howell, Owner of California Pools Las Vegas. "By dedicating a team to the commercial market, we can deliver specialized service and outstanding results for our commercial clients."

Commercial projects often involve larger scopes, stricter compliance requirements, and the need to coordinate with multiple contractors under accelerated timelines. The new division will leverage California Pools' decades of craftsmanship while adapting its processes to meet these demands.

"The commercial pool market has tremendous growth potential, especially in states where tourism, hospitality, and residential development are booming," said Steve Terry, President of California Pools. "Having a dedicated commercial team allows us to pursue larger projects while maintaining the high-quality standards California Pools is known for."

The division will be staffed with specialized project managers, commercial-focused design teams, and construction crews experienced in large-scale work. By concentrating resources and expertise, California Pools aims to deliver exceptional results while meeting the unique needs and timelines of commercial clients.

Since 1952, California Pools has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and exceptional service in the residential market. The launch of California Pools Commercial extends this legacy into the commercial sector, offering the same commitment to excellence that has made the company a trusted name in pool construction for over seven decades.

For more information on California Pools Commercial or to inquire about upcoming projects, visit www.californiapools.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA POOLS

California Pools began in 1952 when founder Wayne Steimle built a pool in his backyard, inspiring neighbors to want their own. The brand expanded nationwide and launched franchising in 2018. California Pools now operates across multiple states and continues to grow. The company's Las Vegas headquarters has served as the foundation for this new commercial expansion. Learn more at www.californiapools.com.

