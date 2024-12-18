California Rewind Launches "Battle of the Bay" Coffee Table Book to Celebrate High School Football Rivalry and Support Local Schools

California Rewind, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the way high school sports are covered, proudly announces the release of its latest publication: Battle of the Bay: America's Finest High School Football Rivalry.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billed as "America's Finest High School Football Rivalry," this special-seal coffee table hardcover book chronicles the history, passion, and tradition of the storied rivalry between Corona del Mar High School and Newport Harbor High School. It is packed with archival photos of the head coaches, personal stories, and expert commentary, capturing decades of memorable moments that define this legendary matchup since 1963.

The book features a foreword by Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill and was made possible through the generous support of the Kevin Martin and Todd Pickup families and the Balboa Bay Club, whose contributions helped bring this commemorative project to life.

All proceeds from the book will support the schools' education, athletic and the experiential leaning program of SunsetRewind.com, which is aimed at teaching high school students the business of sports media while working towards covering all 19 CIF high school sports in the Sunset League.

"This book is a celebration of community and a testament to what makes high school sports so special," said Jason Lavin, Founder of California Rewind and Sunset Rewind. "It's also an exciting step forward in our nonprofit's mission to provide students with opportunities to learn digital media, sports reporting and podcasting, while preserving the stories that bring communities together."

"California Rewind's release of Battle of the Bay marks a significant milestone in its mission to partner with schools and empower students through hands-on experience in sports media," said Dr. Sean Boulton, Principal at Newport Harbor High School. "And hats off to Richard Dunn for crafting an instant masterpiece. We also extend special recognition to The Balboa Bay Club for their incredible investment in our local high schools, helping make this project a reality."

California Rewind board members are Newport Harbor High Principal Dr. Boulton and Corona del Mar High Principal Dr. Jake Haley, as well as Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco and Howard Croom, Ed.D.

"There are rivalries and then there are rivalries," Haley said. "The yearly football game between the two comprehensive high schools in the city of Newport Beach provides a competition that transcends time. Nothing compares to the fierce clash on the gridiron, friendly banter, and community gathering of Corona del Mar vs. Newport Harbor. Simply put, it's more than a game, it's an occasion."

Availability Battle of the Bay: America's Finest High School Football Rivalry is available for the holiday season with special-seal copies and will be sold at both high schools, on Amazon, and in select bookstores starting in 2025.

About the Author The author of the "Battle of the Bay" football book, Richard Dunn, is a longtime Newport Beach resident who has covered high school sports in the area since 1981. This is his fourth book.

About California Rewind California Rewind is a non-profit organization that partners with high schools to change the way high school sports are covered. Through innovative storytelling and educational programs, the organization empowers students to learn digital media and sports reporting while preserving local sports history. For more information about Battle of the Bay or to order a copy, visit CArewind.org and click on "shop" – the book is $50.00 for hardcopy and $100.00 with author's signature.

Jason Lavin, California Rewind, 1 949-500-5544, [email protected], https://californiarewind.org

