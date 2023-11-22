California SB 476 Defines Employer Responsibilities for Required Food Handler Training

Ensuring employees complete required food safety training, including covering all related costs, will become the responsibility of employers in California beginning January 1, 2024. For those businesses in San Bernadino or Riverside counties, StateFoodSafety is already the exclusive food handler training provider.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensuring employees complete required food safety training, including covering all related costs, will become the responsibility of employers in California beginning January 1, 2024. With the adoption of Senate Bill (SB) 476, California employers will be required to provide food handler training and cover the costs associated with the required certificate and employees' time while they complete training, including any other costs associated with necessary operational changes or procedures. Under the new law, employers also cannot require new employees to already hold a Food Handler card to be hired.