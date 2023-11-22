California SB 476 Defines Employer Responsibilities for Required Food Handler Training

Ensuring employees complete required food safety training, including covering all related costs, will become the responsibility of employers in California beginning January 1, 2024. For those businesses in San Bernadino or Riverside counties, StateFoodSafety is already the exclusive food handler training provider.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ensuring employees complete required food safety training, including covering all related costs, will become the responsibility of employers in California beginning January 1, 2024. With the adoption of Senate Bill (SB) 476, California employers will be required to provide food handler training and cover the costs associated with the required certificate and employees' time while they complete training, including any other costs associated with necessary operational changes or procedures. Under the new law, employers also cannot require new employees to already hold a Food Handler card to be hired.
"With the passing of SB 476, California has shown its commitment to creating and maintaining a strong food safety culture. StateFoodSafety shares that commitment, and we look forward to helping our valued customers adapt to the new regulation," said Nick DeAngelo, Director of B2B Sales for StateFoodSafety.
StateFoodSafety's Food Handler training is:
- State of California-approved
- Accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board)
- Fully online and available when your team is.
- The shortest in the industry, for lower employer-covered costs associated with training
- Available in seven languages: English, Spanish, Simplified Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese, American Sign Language, and Tagalog.
- Priced competitively with flexible billing options to reduce the impact of SB 476
- Interactive with activities and videos
- Highly rated, with a 95% pass rate and multiple testing attempts.
About StateFoodSafety
StateFoodSafety develops and publishes technology-enhanced food safety training and certification programs that provide superior value to regulatory, restaurant, and hospitality communities. We offer the following training and certification programs to educate food service employees about food safety:
Food Handlers Card Training, Food Manager Certification & Training, Food Allergens Awareness Training,
Alcohol Server Certification.
