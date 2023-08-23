California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley to Expand Middle School Program to Include Sixth Grade

In partnership with the Duarte Unified School District (DUSD), California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV), a public charter school that currently serves grades seven through 12, is expanding its middle school program to include sixth grade students beginning in the fall of 2024.

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with the Duarte Unified School District (DUSD), California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) is expanding its middle school program to include sixth grade students beginning in the fall of 2024.

After enrolling at CSArts-SGV, middle school students attend academic classes through one of two DUSD K-8 academies, Maxwell Academy or Royal Oaks STEAM Academy. Once the academic day has concluded, middle school students receive exemplary arts instruction provided by CSArts-SGV faculty in a variety of art forms.

The middle school program allows students to begin their arts trajectory early and get acclimated to the culture and expectations of CSArts-SGV. Once students reach ninth grade, they can seamlessly transition to receiving full-day academic and arts instruction on the CSArts-SGV campus for their high school careers.

"We are so proud to be able to provide more students in the San Gabriel Valley with access to an excellent arts education. Through this expansion, younger students will receive fundamental training in the arts, as well as the confidence they need to better acclimate to our unique high school environment that offers students a dual arts and academic education," said Stephen Cook, D.M.A, CSArts-SGV's associate principal.

Prospective families will be able to learn about the school and the expanded middle school program at one of CSArts-SGV's Preview Days this fall. At Preview Day, families will hear from CSArts-SGV administration and conservatory leadership, as well as current parents and students, about the school's rigorous academic curriculum, pre-professional arts instruction, and unique school culture. They will also learn about the middle and high school admissions process.

Preview Day registration will open in early September at sgv.csarts.net/PreviewDay. Students entering grades six through 12 will be able to apply to join the CSArts-SGV family for the 2024-2025 school year once the online application becomes available in mid-October.

About California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley

California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Currently serving approximately 1,200 students in grades seven through 12, the public charter school draws students from more than 80 cities within and outside the San Gabriel Valley. CSArts-SGV is a place for aspiring young artists to refine their skills and flourish in one of the four schools of study offered, including: dance, fine & media arts, music and theatre. CSArts-SGV provides a rigorous college-preparatory academic program that includes a dual-enrollment program with Citrus College and a wide variety of Advanced Placement courses. CSArts-SGV was ranked the no. 1 Best Charter High School in LA County by Niche and was voted Favorite Charter School in the San Gabriel Valley by the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena-Star News and Whittier Daily News. For additional information, visit sgv.csarts.net.

