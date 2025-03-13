California Senate District 34 Honors Reverend Chineta Goodjoin, Founding Pastor of New Hope Presbyterian Church, as 2025 Woman of the Year

I am honored to receive this recognition. My focus has always been on addressing unmet needs and igniting love and hope within the hearts of those we serve. By shedding light on our work, this award might encourage others to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from community service. Post this

"Whether advocating for vulnerable people in the community or helping to build hospitals and water towers in Kenya, Reverend Goodjoin has dedicated her career and pastorship to inspiring and uplifting the people whose lives she touches," states Senator Tom Umberg.

"I am honored to receive this recognition," remarked Reverend Chineta Goodjoin. "My focus has always been on addressing unmet needs and igniting love and hope within the hearts of those we serve. By shedding light on our work, this award might encourage others to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from community service."

About Pastor Chineta Goodjoin

Rev. Chineta Goodjoin is the Pastor of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Anaheim, CA. A native of Gaffney, SC, she earned a Master of Divinity degree from Johnson C. Smith Theological Seminary in Atlanta, GA. After serving as associate pastor at Knox Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, CA, she was invited to establish a new worshiping community in Orange County, CA. Under her visionary leadership, New Hope Presbyterian Church has blossomed into a dynamic congregation celebrated for its vibrant music initiatives, commitment to justice, and transformative community engagement.

Named one of Orange County's most influential leaders, Rev. Goodjoin has cultivated a thriving church community renowned for its gospel and jazz music programs, which provide invaluable lessons and performance opportunities for underserved youth. In 2022, New Hope joined forces with five other churches and organizations to establish the Health Equity for African Americans League of Orange County, addressing systemic health disparities and driving change. Rev. Goodjoin also lends her expertise to the boards of prominent organizations, including the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing and the Orange County Interfaith Network. Her preaching has earned national acclaim, her sermon, At the Feet of Jesus, was featured in The African-American Pulpit magazine. Rev. Goodjoin shares her life and ministry with her husband, Reginald Goodjoin, New Hope's Music Director, and their daughter, Nyla.

About New Hope

New Hope Presbyterian Church began its journey as a beacon of unity and hope in 2007, emerging as a chartered church within the Presbytery of Los Ranchos by December 2017. It stands as the first successful African American new church development in over half a century within the Synod of Southern California and Hawaii. This achievement was the fruition of a 40-year dream, leveraging resources from the dissolution of two churches to plant a vibrant African American congregation in Orange County—a community with a mere 2.3% African American population according to the 2020 Census. For more information visit: https://mynewhopepres.org/

Media Contact

Chineta Goodjoin, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 714.288.9986, [email protected], https://mynewhopepres.org/

Annemarie Osborne, Osborne Agency, 949.237.2906, [email protected]

SOURCE New Hope Presbyterian Church