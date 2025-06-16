California Specialty Pharmacy Expands Geographic Reach with New Ambulatory Infusion Suite in San Diego

California Specialty Pharmacy has expanded its patient services in California with the opening of a new ambulatory infusion suite in San Diego.

WHITTIER, Calif., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Specialty Pharmacy (CSP), a leading provider of specialty infusion services, announced today that it has expanded its patient services in California with the opening of a new ambulatory infusion suite in San Diego. The new location, CSP's first infusion suite outside the greater Los Angeles area, offers on-site and home infusion services designed to meet the individual needs of adult and pediatric patients with complex, chronic, and rare conditions.

"We're pleased to further expand our specialty infusion services across California, delivering high-touch, compassionate local care for patients," says George Kridner, President & CEO of California Specialty Pharmacy. "This expansion helps us to fulfill our mission to deliver comprehensive pharmacy and clinical services that improve patient health outcomes and reduce barriers to care."

The suite, located at 5776 Ruffin Road, 2nd floor, in San Diego, is a safe and comfortable space for outpatient infusion therapy for patients, and it is conveniently located to help support the extensive adult and pediatric medical care offered by several hospitals and medical centers in the San Diego area.

CSP's nurses and other expert team members at the new San Diego location specialize in infusion therapy and provide high-touch, integrated care including, but not limited to, intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG and SCIg), biologics, anti-infectives, and immunotherapy.

Additional services at the new center include:

Patient education, teaching & training

IV medication administration, including first dose

IV therapy management, including lab draws

IV care & maintenance (PICC, Midline, PORT, Hickman , and PIV access)

, and PIV access) Specialty medication administration

Subcutaneous injection training

"As an important part of many patients' treatment plans, ambulatory infusion sites benefit providers in our mission to improve patients' quality of life by providing consistent care for patients who have lifelong chronic conditions," says Bob Geng, MD, President, Allergy & Asthma Medical Group and Research Center, and President, San Diego Allergy Society. "Increasing access to infusion centers enables patients to receive the care they need in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable."

Ambulatory infusion suites and centers are a critical part of the healthcare continuum, enabling patients to receive specialty infusion therapies outside of a hospital setting. CSP's San Diego infusion suite is well-positioned within the community to maximize access and convenience for patients who require specialized treatments for conditions such as cancer, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis.

About CSP

California Specialty Pharmacy (CSP), an Acelpa Health company, is a dually accredited provider of specialty infusion services, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and removing barriers to care for those with acute and chronic conditions. We offer a comprehensive range of specialty medications, infusion therapies, home and ambulatory infusion options, and robust support services, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient we serve. Our team uses evidence-based, data-driven approaches to deliver expert, compassionate care in collaboration with health plans, medical groups, manufacturers, and healthcare systems. By blending high-touch, personalized care with unparalleled clinical expertise, CSP is committed to improving patient outcomes and helping manage healthcare costs throughout the patient journey. Operating in 18 states and 1 territory, with 4 infusion centers, CSP supports more than 12 million lives annually, delivering the therapies patients need, when and where they need them. Learn more at csprx.com.

