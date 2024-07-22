California Suicide Prevention Network (CALISPN) Launches New Online Directory for Mental Health and Wellness Professionals and Advocates

CALISPN Launches New Online Mental Health and Wellness Directory The California Suicide Prevention Network (CALISPN) has launched n directory to support mental well-being and prevent suicide among veterans, entrepreneurs, and entertainment professionals in Los Angeles. Spearheaded by Katisha Jallow, this initiative connects individuals with tailored mental health resources and advocates for community collaboration in mental wellness efforts. CALISPN does not provide clinical services or referrals. CaliSPN is not a crisis center.

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California Suicide Prevention Network (CALISPN).is proud to announce the relaunch their online mental health and wellness members directory. This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance mental well-being and prevent suicide among key groups within Los Angeles County, including assisting military veterans, entrepreneurs, and professionals in the film, media, and entertainment industries to reach out to those advocates and professionals who all specialist in health and wellness.

The CALISPN online directory serves as a comprehensive platform for tailored mental health services and resources. It is designed to connect individuals with a network of mental health professionals and advocates, offering specialized support to those facing unique challenges within these communities.

"Our mission is to foster a supportive environment that promotes mental wellness and addresses the specific needs of our targeted communities," said Katisha Jallow, Founder of CALISPN. "By providing a centralized resource hub, we aim to improve access to mental health support and encourage collective action towards suicide prevention."

The CALISPN directory will feature listings for Mental Health Counselor Experts, Advocacy Agencies, Community Outreach Specialists, and Educators or Training Facilities. This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration between businesses, mental health professionals, and community members in advancing mental health and suicide prevention efforts.

Key Features of CALISPN:

Comprehensive Resource Hub: A one-stop platform for accessing mental health services and support.

Specialized Support: Tailored resources for military veterans, entrepreneurs, and professionals in creative industries.

Community Engagement: Opportunities for professionals and organizations to join advocacy efforts and outreach programs.

Katisha Jallow emphasizes the role of community engagement in achieving these goals: "We believe in the power of collaboration to build a healthier, more resilient community. Our directory provides a vital platform for professionals to showcase their services and connect with those in need."

To learn more about CALISPN and to join the initiative, visit www.calispn.org. For the latest updates, follow CALISPN on Instagram at www.instagram.com/calispn_org.

About Katisha Jallow: Katisha Jallow is Retired Army veteran with 24 years of active-duty service. She founded California Suicide Prevention Network (CALISPN) in 2018. Her diverse experiences and commitment to mental health advocacy have shaped her into a respected community leader and advocate. Katisha specializes in life coaching, awareness and training in - risk management, resiliency, suicide prevention, self-care while using her expertise to empower individuals and organizations.

CALISPN does not provide clinical services or referrals. CaliSPN is not a crisis center. If you are thinking of hurting yourself, or if you are concerned that someone you know may be suicidal, contact the https://988lifeline.org/chat/.

