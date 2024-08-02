California's E-Bike Nightmare Hits Hollywood: Jolie-Pitt Family Traumatized After Near-Fatal Crash

Giving your child an e-bike or scooter without educating them is comparable to giving them the keys to the family car without a driver's license. Post this

This high-profile accident comes amidst an alarming increase in e-bike-related injuries, particularly among young riders, coinciding with a surge in e-bike sales and popularity. The incident involving Pax Jolie-Pitt is a stark reminder of the potential dangers of e-bikes, especially when safety precautions like wearing a helmet are not observed.

"E-bike accidents involving young riders are on the rise," says Maureen Hennessey, a partner and personal injury lawyer at SHK Law in California. "The trend is alarming."

"The combination of summer freedom, inexperienced riders, and powerful e-bikes is creating a national safety epidemic. Most parents underestimate how dangerous electric bikes and e-scooters can be."

Key facts about e-bike injuries:

E-bike injuries have increased by 70% in the past year

Head injuries are the most common and severe type of e-bike injury

Over 50% of e-bike accidents involve riders under 18

Those aged 14 and younger accounted for about 36% of micro-mobility injuries, double their proportion of the U.S. population

Helmet use among young riders remains critically low, with less than 5% of injured e-scooter riders wearing helmets at the time of their accidents

Safety experts are urging parents to reconsider purchasing e-bikes and e-scooters for children, highlighting growing concerns as many of these devices can reach speeds above 30 mph.

"Giving your child an e-bike or scooter without educating them is comparable to giving an unlicensed minor the keys to the family car without driver's education," says Hennessey.

Hennessey adds, "Ensuring children understand the rules of the road and wear protective gear can significantly reduce the risk of serious injuries."

Frequently asked questions:

Q: What do I do if I have been injured in an e-scooter or e-bike accident?

A: First, seek medical attention immediately. Then, gather all relevant information about the accident, including photos, witness statements, and police reports. Finally, consult with an experienced personal injury attorney to understand your rights and potential for compensation.

Q: How can I protect my legal rights after an e-bike accident?

A: Document everything related to the accident and your injuries. Keep all medical records and receipts. Avoid discussing the accident on social media or with insurance companies before speaking with an attorney.

Q: When should I contact a lawyer after an e-bike accident?

A: It's best to contact a lawyer as soon as possible after the accident. Early legal intervention can help preserve evidence, protect your rights, and maximize your potential compensation.

About SHK Law: SHK Law is a leading personal injury firm in California, specializing in e-bike and e-scooter accident cases. The SHK team is dedicated to protecting the rights of accident victims and promoting safer streets for all.

Why SHK Law?

50+ Combined Years of Experience

99% Success Rate

Over $350 Million Secured for our Clients

Secured for our Clients No Upfront Costs: Free Consultation, Contingency-based fees

If you or a loved one has been injured in an e-bike accident and want to find out if you may have a case, get a free evaluation today.

Disclaimer: The information provided does not constitute legal advice. It is for general informational purposes only and may not be up-to-date or accurate. This website contains links to other websites for convenience only. Readers should contact their attorney for legal advice.

Media Contact

Maureen Hennessey, SHK Law, 1 (818) 960-0011, [email protected], www.shklaw.com

SOURCE SHK Law