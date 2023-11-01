Call Box Announces Automotive Leader Stephane Ferri as Chief Executive Officer

Stephane Ferri has joined Call Box, the parent company of Car Wars, as Chief Executive Officer.

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call Box, a leader in call tracking and analytics and parent company of Car Wars, announced today that Stephane Ferri has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, he'll focus on continuing the growth of Car Wars and Call Box brands, including growth in new verticals, increased penetration in the automotive market, and further adoption of artificial intelligence in Call Box's suite of products.

Mr. Ferri brings a wealth of automotive knowledge with him, having 23 years of experience in the automotive industry, most recently as the CEO of PureCars. Prior to that, he served as a Strategic Advisor for the Presidio Group, a banking firm serving the automotive retail sector, and senior leadership positions at Flexdrive, Cox Automotive Inc, and Asbury Automotive Group.

"While Stephane's extensive automotive experience will help Call Box and Car Wars continue to expand our automotive client-base, his experience in technology and leadership throughout his career will aid Call Box in expanding its footprint in other industries and maintaining a technical advantage over the competition," says Jack Doege, Board Member of Call Box.

About Call Box

As the leading provider of comprehensive phone solutions, Call Box believes the phone should be an asset to organizations, not an overwhelming liability to manage. Being top-notch on the phone shouldn't be complicated or time-consuming. Call Box leverages human reviewers combined with artificial intelligence to track, review, and analyze 100% of the calls generated by businesses. This allows managers to gain in-depth, actionable insight into the outcome of their calls to connect with more patients, improve caller experience, and convert more appointment opportunities.

About Car Wars

Car Wars leverages human reviews, artificial intelligence, and CRISP metrics to equip Sales and Service departments with everything they need to Own the Phone. By listening to and categorizing every inbound and outbound call at a dealership, Car Wars provides managers with insight into how every call is handled, alerts them when an opportunity needs attention, and actively improves phone performance in both Sales and Service.

Media Contact

Alyssa Whitmore, Call Box, 1 888-815-6426, [email protected], https://www.callbox.com/

SOURCE Call Box