Call Box Releases Call Tags, Revolutionizing Call Management and Boosting Productivity

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Call Box, a leader in innovative call management solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of an exciting new feature, Call Tags. This feature is set to transform the way healthcare practices and professionals manage their calls, offering immediate benefits and improved efficiency.

Call Tags, the latest enhancement from Call Box, allow easily identifiable tags to be placed on each call recording based on specific topics or phrases mentioned by the patient. With Call Tags, you can now easily identify and prioritize calls, making it simpler to find and access critical information from your conversations.

Furthermore, this enhanced feature allows users to search for calls, via Call Box's Search for a Call feature, by tag for a quicker and simpler user experience. This enables healthcare practices to quickly sort through patient calls when building outbound campaigns, following up on urgent requests, and finding any missed appointment opportunities with high value.

"Call Tags represent a significant leap forward in call management. With this innovative feature, we empower our clients to harness the power of organization and efficiency," states Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing, Jackie Bowers. "Call Tags streamline the process of finding and categorizing calls, ultimately saving valuable time and ensuring that crucial conversations are never missed. We believe that Call Tags will revolutionize the way professionals across the healthcare industry manage their calls, providing immediate, tangible benefits."

The initial category of Call Tags being introduced is Procedure Tags. These tags are automatically generated from transcriptions and designed to identify medical procedures mentioned by the patient. With Procedure Tags, professionals can effortlessly search and categorize calls related to specific medical procedures, saving time and increasing productivity. Call Tags will be available for the following industries: Dental, Veterinary, Orthopedics, and Plastics. We will continue to expand our list of supported industries in the future.

Call Box prides itself on being the healthcare industry's leader when it comes to call tracking and phone handling solutions. Being at the forefront of technology, Call Box continues to break barriers and find solutions to generate optimal phone performance for its clients.

About Call Box

As the leading provider of comprehensive phone solutions, Call Box believes the phone should be an asset to your organization, not an overwhelming liability to manage. Being top-notch on the phone shouldn't be complicated or time-consuming. That's where Call Box comes in. Call Box leverages human reviewers and artificial intelligence to track, review, and analyze 100% of the calls generated by thousands of healthcare practices. This allows managers to gain in-depth, actionable insight into the outcome of their calls to connect with more patients, improve caller experience, and convert more appointments opportunities.

