Call Box Releases Web Form Leads to Revolutionize Healthcare Lead Management

Call Box is pleased to introduce an innovative feature - Web Form Leads.

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an ongoing effort to transform patient lead management, Call Box is pleased to introduce an innovative feature - Web Form Leads. In response to the growing need for an efficient solution, Web Form Leads is set to redefine the way healthcare providers handle inquiries and appointment requests from their websites.

The conventional approach to managing website form fills has often left these leads scattered across different inboxes, creating confusion, missed patient appointment opportunities, and challenges for staff members. With Call Box's Web Form Leads, these challenges will be annihilated.

Web Form Leads provides a dedicated solution that channels each form fill lead into a specialized "pod," providing immediate access to all essential information. Key features include:

Streamlined Lead Management: When a lead comes in, you'll immediately notice if it's active or already handled. You'll also see the source URL of the lead, providing valuable insight for your team.

Patient Information and Notes: Beneath the lead status, you'll find comprehensive patient information and any notes that have been added, ensuring you have all the details you need when you give the patient a call.

View Log: The log feature allows you to track the history of each lead, showing you which team members interacted with the patient and when. This means you can easily monitor actions such as button clicks, note-taking, call requests, and lead handling.

Actionable Buttons: We've included intuitive action buttons such as 'Rejected' and 'Mark Handled,' giving you the power to filter out spam leads with ease.

Healthcare providers can seamlessly implement Web Form Leads by installing a script provided by Call Box on their website. This integration brings a revolutionary approach to healthcare lead management.

"With the release of Web Form leads, Call Box is now able to greatly assist our customers in ensuring that new leads coming from their practice's websites are always followed up on," states Steve Hamrell, Director of Product Management at Call Box. "Bringing these leads into Call Box will centralize all the appointment opportunities for healthcare practices to manage and follow up on to drive more bookings. We are excited to help our partners centralize this workflow and be more successful managing new leads."

Web Form Leads empowers healthcare providers with the tools needed to manage leads efficiently and ensure no patient inquiries go unnoticed. This innovative update is now available with Call Box's full suite of solutions, marking a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry.

To learn more about the solutions Call Box provides healthcare practices to improve patient lead management and phone call outcomes, visit https://www.callbox.com or call 888-815-6426.

About Call Box

As the leading provider of comprehensive phone solutions, Call Box believes the phone should be an asset to your organization, not an overwhelming liability to manage. Being top-notch on the phone shouldn't be complicated or time-consuming. That's where Call Box comes in. Call Box leverages human reviewers and artificial intelligence to track, review, and analyze 100% of the calls generated by thousands of healthcare practices. This allows managers to gain in-depth, actionable insight into the outcome of their calls to connect with more patients, improve caller experience, and convert more appointments opportunities.

