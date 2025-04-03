Call for applications: ICAA NuStep "Best in Wellness Awards" is now open

The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep have opened applications for the ICAA NuStep "Best in Wellness Awards", which honor excellence in wellness within the senior living industry. These awards recognize individuals and communities that are redefining aging through innovative and empowering wellness programs.

VANCOUVER, BC , April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep are thrilled to announce the call for applications for the prestigious ICAA NuStep "Best in Wellness Awards", which celebrate outstanding achievements in wellness within the senior living industry. These esteemed awards recognize communities and leaders who are transforming aging by creating vibrant, engaging wellness environments that empower older adults to live their best lives.

Award Categories:

Wellness Director Award – Recognizing individuals whose innovative leadership and dedication inspire transformative wellness experiences within their communities.

Wellness Executive Award – Celebrating visionaries who place wellness at the heart of their organizations, fostering enduring and meaningful opportunities for both residents and staff.

Senior Living Community Award – Showcasing communities where wellness is more than just a program—it's a way of life, shaping environments that prioritize overall quality of life.

"By recognizing those who push boundaries and create lasting change, we continue to drive a fundamental shift from care-based communities with wellness to wellness-based communities with care," says Colin Milner, CEO and Founder of the International Council on Active Aging. "Although every participating community has the opportunity to be recognized, the real winners are the residents and staff who benefit from these exceptional wellness experiences."

"The ICAA NuStep Best in Wellness Award honors visionary leaders and forward-thinking communities that are driving meaningful change within their communities and the senior living industry as a whole," says Jane Benskey, Marketing Communications Specialist at NuStep. "Through their dedication and commitment to wellness, their efforts are having a powerful impact on the lives of residents and staff alike."

The application deadline is July 15, 2025, and winners will be honored at the ICAA Conference and Expo, which is taking place on October 13, 2025, in Anaheim, California.

For more details and to apply, visit https://beaconaward.icaa.cc/

About NuStep, LLC

Since introducing the seated recumbent stepper in the 1990s, NuStep has continued to develop innovative and inclusive fitness products. Notable additions include the UE8 upper body ergometer in 2021 and the RB8 recumbent bike in 2022. Since 1997, NuStep products have been the brand of choice in physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, senior communities, fitness centers, and home settings worldwide. A long-time supporter of senior communities, NuStep established the Pinnacle Awards in 1998 to honor excellence in holistic wellness programs. Learn more at www.nustep.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA is a professional association that leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry. Focused on promoting wellness for adults aged 50 and over, ICAA supports professionals committed to creating environments, programs, and services that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. Learn more at www.icaa.cc

For additional information:

Contact: Colin Milner, CEO, ICAA

Toll-free: 1-866-335-9777 (North America)

Telephone: 604-734-4466; cell: 604-763-4595

[email protected]

Contact:

Jane Benskey, Marketing Communications Specialist, NuStep, LLC

Toll-free: 1- 800.322.2209 (North America)

Phone:734-418-1867

[email protected]

Media Contact

Colin Milner, International Council in Active Aging, 1 6047634595, [email protected], https://beaconaward.icaa.cc/

SOURCE International Council in Active Aging