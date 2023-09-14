Call for Entries Issued for 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service feature more than 150 sales awards, customer service awards, business development awards, new product awards, thought leadership, and solution provider awards categories. Tweet this

The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is October 11, 2023. The final entry deadline is November 8, but late entries will be accepted through January 24, 2023, with payment of a late fee. Finalists will be announced March 5, and the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony on April 12 in Las Vegas.

Entrants may submit any number of nominations to any number of categories, which include:

Sales Individual categories such as Senior Sales Executive of the Year and Sales Representative of the Year

Sales Team categories like Global Sales Team of the Year and Online Sales Team of the Year

Sales Achievement categories such as Sales Turnaround of the Year and Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year

Sales Distinction categories in 14 industry groupings

Customer Service and Contact Center Individual categories such as Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year and Customer Service Leader of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Team categories like Contact Center of the Year and Back Office Customer Service Team of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Achievement categories such as e-Commerce Customer Service Award and Award for Innovation in Customer Service

Customer Service Department categories in 12 industry groupings

Customer Service Success categories in five industry groupings

New Product and Service categories like Best New Business Intelligence Solution and Best New Marketing Solution

Solution Provider categories such as Sales Consulting Practice of the Year and Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year

Business Development categories such as Business Development Professional of the Year and Business Development Achievement of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure

Thought Leadership categories such as Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales, Best Use of Thought Leadership in Business Development, and Best Use of Thought Leadership in Customer Service

Two new Sales Achievement categories have been added to recognize accomplishments in sales automation and in sales self-service. Explore all of the categories here.

2024 will see the return of the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a popular feature of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in which the public may vote for their favorite providers of customer service, from among all finalist nominations in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories.

Winners of the 2023 edition of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service included AT&T, Banco Popular Dominicano, Care.com, Cisco Systems, Cvent Inc., DHL Express Worldwide, Dubai Airports, Easyship, Enerjisa Enerji, GoHealth, HP, IBM, Michael Kors, Modern Campus, Nasdaq Governance Solutions, Pan American Energy, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, SAP, SoftPro, Splunk, Support Services Group, ValueSelling Associates, VIZIO Inc., Vodafone Turkey, and many more.

The 2024 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world. Those interested in participating on one of the juries may apply at https://sales.stevieawards.com/sa-judge/register.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

