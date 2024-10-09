Call for Entries Issued for 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

The 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service features more than 150 sales awards, customer service awards, business development awards, new product awards, thought leadership, and solution provider awards categories. Post this

The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is October 11, 2024. The final entry deadline is November 20, but late entries will be accepted through January 22, 2025, with payment of a late fee. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on April 10 in New York City.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service features more than 150 sales awards, customer service awards, business development awards, new product awards, thought leadership, and solution provider awards categories. Entrants may submit any number of nominations to any number of categories, which include:

Sales Individual categories such as Senior Sales Executive of the Year and Sales Representative of the Year

Sales Team categories like Global Sales Team of the Year and Online Sales Team of the Year

Sales Achievement categories such as Sales Turnaround of the Year and Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year

Sales Distinction categories in 14 industry groupings

Customer Service and Contact Center Individual categories such as Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year and Customer Service Leader of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Team categories like Contact Center of the Year and Back Office Customer Service Team of the Year

Customer Service and Contact Center Achievement categories such as e-Commerce Customer Service Award and Award for Innovation in Customer Service

Customer Service Department categories in 12 industry groupings

Customer Service Success categories in five industry groupings

New Product and Service categories like Best New Business Intelligence Solution and Best New Marketing Solution

Solution Provider categories such as Sales Consulting Practice of the Year and Incentive, Rewards, or Recognition Provider of the Year

Solution Implementation categories such as Business Intelligence Solution and Customer Experience Management Solution

Business Development categories such as Business Development Professional of the Year and Business Development Achievement of the Year - Hospitality & Leisure

Thought Leadership categories such as Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales, Best Use of Thought Leadership in Business Development, and Best Use of Thought Leadership in Customer Service

What's new for 2025?

Entry fees have been eliminated for many of the Sales Individual categories and for all of the Sales Distinction categories. The $55/entry late fee will still be assessed for these categories after November 20, however.

New Awards Announcement Process

In the past, we announced Finalists 5 to 6 weeks before the annual awards banquet and then revealed the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists at the banquet. At the event, Gold Stevie winners were called to the stage to accept their trophies and make a speech, while Silver and Bronze Stevie winners were presented their medallions at their tables.

Starting in 2025, we will pre-announce all of the final Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements 5 to 6 weeks prior to the banquet. At the banquet, all Stevie-winning organizations in attendance will be called to the stage, at least once, to accept their awards and make an acceptance speech.

New Location for the Awards Banquet

After more than a dozen years in Las Vegas, the 2025 awards banquet will be staged on Thursday, April 10 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Top 10 Awards Are Now the Top 5 Awards

Starting in 2025, the number of Grand Award trophies conferred will be reduced from 10 to five. The trophies will be presented to the five most honored organizations in the competition.

There is an entirely new group of categories, called Solutions & Implementations. These categories recognize sales, business development, contact center, and customer service-related products, services, and implementations since July 1, 2022.

There are two new Customer Service Achievement categories:

Best Use of Omnichannel in Customer Service



Recognizing organizations for meeting customer expectations across multiple platforms. Successful nominees in this category have mastered the art of seamlessly connecting various touchpoints, both digital and physical, to provide a cohesive customer journey. This category is split into five separate categories.

Customer Service Transformation Award



Recognizing organizations for their improvements in customer service performance since July 1, 2022, over prior periods. Include in your nomination detail to quantify the performance improvement, based on your KPIs and any other indicators you measure.

2025 will see the return of the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite Customer Service, a popular feature of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service in which the public may vote for their favorite providers of customer service from among all finalist nominations in the Customer Service Department of the Year categories.

Winners of the 2024 edition of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service included Allianz Services Pvt Ltd, AT&T, Belkins, Budget Rent a Car - Saudi Arabia, Discover Puerto Rico, DP DHL, IBM, Inspiro, JustWorks, Koç Holding Chippin, Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, LoveHolidays, Misli.com, Oi SA, Optum, Radio Flyer, SAP France, Southwest Airlines, Splunk Inc., Toco Warranty, Trupanion, VIZIO Inc., Vodafone, Xylem Inc, yoummday, and many more.

The 2025 competition will be judged by more than 150 professionals around the world. Those interested in participating on one of the juries may apply at https://sales.stevieawards.com/sa-judge/register.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

