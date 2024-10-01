Call for Entries Issued for 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from all over the world are encouraged to submit their achievements and advancements in the field of cybersecurity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, is now accepting nominations for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity. Industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from all over the world are encouraged to submit their achievements and advancements in the field of cybersecurity.

For more details and to submit your entry, visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/