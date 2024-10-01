Call for Entries Issued for 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

Industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from all over the world are encouraged to submit their achievements and advancements in the field of cybersecurity.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, is now accepting nominations for the 21st Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity. Industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from all over the world are encouraged to submit their achievements and advancements in the field of cybersecurity.
For more details and to submit your entry, visit https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/
The Globee® Awards programs are data-driven. Each submission is evaluated through a peer-to-peer and industry expert review process, ensuring that noteworthy accomplishments are highlighted and celebrated. This is an opportunity to be recognized among the best in the industry for your achievements in cybersecurity.
The Globee® Awards also celebrate extraordinary achievements in cybersecurity, recognizing the true innovation and leadership that shape the industry. These remarkable contributions are given the global recognition they deserve.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.
