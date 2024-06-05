Call For Entries Issued For Globee® Awards For Artificial Intelligence

Entries are open to organizations and individuals worldwide. The awards recognize achievements in various AI applications, including healthcare, finance, education, transportation, and more. An esteemed panel of industry experts will judge submissions.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists are pleased to announce the call for entries for the annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence. This prestigious awards program recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in artificial intelligence, honoring innovations, advancements, and impactful contributions from individuals and organizations globally.
For more information on the categories, entry guidelines, and to submit your nominations or apply as a judge, please visit: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/
Participants have two ways to get involved:
As an Industry Expert and Judge: Join a distinguished panel of judges to help shape the future of the artificial intelligence industry. Your expertise will be crucial in evaluating submissions and recognizing the most innovative and impactful AI solutions. This is an opportunity to contribute to the AI community and network with other leaders in the field.
- As a Nominee: Submit your achievements in artificial intelligence to be recognized on a global stage. Whether you are an individual innovator or part of an organization driving AI advancements, this is your chance to gain visibility, enhance your credibility, and join a prestigious group of past winners.
Participation in the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence offers various benefits, including global recognition, enhanced credibility, and valuable networking opportunities.
Entries are open to organizations and individuals worldwide. The awards recognize achievements in various AI applications, including healthcare, finance, education, transportation, and more. An esteemed panel of industry experts will judge submissions.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
#GlobeeAwards #Technology #Cybersecurity #BusinessAwards #ArtificialIntelligence
All trademarks belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact
San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com
SOURCE Globee Awards
Share this article