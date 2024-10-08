Call for Entries Issued for The 12th Annual Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence

This highly esteemed global program honors organizations, teams, and individuals who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Post this

Recognizing the pivotal role of customer excellence in today's business landscape, the awards span various industries and business functions, including Customer Service and Support, Sales, Marketing, Product Development, Innovation and R&D, Cybersecurity, IT and Infrastructure, and Operations. The program also celebrates achievements in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience Design, Customer Advocacy, Customer Success, Customer Feedback and Insights, and Brand and Customer Loyalty.

In addition, the awards recognize critical business functions, including Corporate and Internal Communication, Public Relations and Reputation Management, Customer Education, Training, Development, and Coaching, Human Resources, Technical Support, Finance and Billing, Logistics and Supply Chain, Partnerships and Alliances, Social Media and Community Management, Sustainability and Social Responsibility, and Quality Assurance—all essential in driving customer satisfaction and business growth.

The Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence also celebrate extraordinary advancements, highlighting the visionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of customer excellence on a global scale. This is an opportunity to be recognized as one of the top achievers in the industry.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

