Call For Entries Issued For the 12th Globee® Awards for Leadership

Leadership can be found at every level of an organization, from top executives to team leaders and individual contributors. The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize that effective leadership is demonstrated by individuals at all levels who drive positive change and innovation.

"We are thrilled to open nominations for the 12th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership," said San Madan, President of Globee® Awards. "This program celebrates achievers who inspire and lead with vision, integrity, and commitment to excellence. We are excited to acknowledge leaders making significant impacts in their fields."

Entries are now open, and all organizations, including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, are invited to submit nominations. Categories span various leadership achievements, from executive leadership to team leadership, and cover all major industries.

In addition to submitting entries, professionals are invited to participate as judges. Judges will have the unique opportunity to review and score nominations, gaining insights into leading organizations' best practices and innovative strategies worldwide.

Apply to participate as a judge https://globeeawards.com/leadership/#judge

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

