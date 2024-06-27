Call for Entries Issued for the 14th Globee® Awards for Business

The Globee® Awards are renowned for honoring excellence and celebrating the accomplishments of businesses, individuals, and teams that drive success and innovation. Post this

"We are committed to recognizing outstanding achievements and innovations that set benchmarks for excellence," said San Madan, President of Globee® Awards. "Our goal is to highlight those who drive progress and inspire others in their respective fields."

The Globee® Awards are renowned for honoring excellence and celebrating the accomplishments of businesses, individuals, and teams that drive success and innovation.

Apply to participate as a judge https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/#judge

In addition to submitting entries, professionals from various industries are invited to join the panel of judges. As a judge, you will have the unique opportunity to review and evaluate entries from some of the most dynamic organizations worldwide, contributing to selecting the best.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

#GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Cybersecurity #BestCompany #IndividualAchievements

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, (408) 689-2203, [email protected], https://globeeawards.com

Twitter

SOURCE Globee Awards