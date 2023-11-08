Call for Entries Issued for the 14th Globee® International Business Awards

Entries will be accepted across a multitude of categories, offering organizations the chance to highlight their triumphs in areas such as innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, corporate social responsibility, and thought leadership, among others. Post this

The annual Globee Business Awards attract a diverse range of participants from startups, non-profits, public and private organizations, as well as government entities. The call for entries highlights the Awards' commitment to recognizing the accomplishments and positive contributions of businesses and professionals across various industry sectors.

"The 14th Globee® Business Awards will once again highlight the dedication, innovations, and hard work that business leaders and companies contribute to global economic growth," said San Madan, President of the Globee Awards. "We are calling on businesses worldwide to seize this opportunity to gain recognition for their teams and demonstrate the impactful work they have accomplished."

Entries will be accepted across a multitude of categories, offering organizations the chance to highlight their triumphs in areas such as innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, corporate social responsibility, and executive leadership, among others.

A distinguished panel of industry experts and leaders will judge the submissions. This panel comprises international professionals from various fields, providing a fair and balanced evaluation of all entries. Participants have the opportunity to earn the respect of their peers and gain unparalleled recognition from industry leaders worldwide.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

