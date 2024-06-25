Call For Entries Issued For the 17th Globee® Awards for Women in Business

"Each year, the Globee® Awards for Women in Business provides a platform for celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women who are making significant impacts in their industries." Post this

"Each year, the Globee® Awards for Women in Business provides a platform for celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women who are making significant impacts in their industries," said San Madan, President at Globee Awards. "We are thrilled to open entries for our 17th edition and look forward to recognizing the trailblazers shaping the future of business."

Women professionals, executives, employees, entrepreneurs, founders and the organizations they run worldwide including freelancers and contractors are invited to submit nominations to recognize their exceptional contributions. Categories include technology, artificial intelligence, leadership, innovation, customer service, and community engagement.

In addition to participating as nominees, professionals from around the globe are encouraged to join our esteemed panel of judges. By serving as a judge, you can help us ensure that the most deserving individuals, teams, departments, and organizations receive recognition for their hard work and dedication.

Interested professionals are encouraged to apply through the Globee Awards website. As a judge, you will be part of a prestigious network of experts, gain recognition for your contributions to the industry, and play a pivotal role in identifying and celebrating excellence.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

