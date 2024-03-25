Call for Entries Issued for the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

The Stevie® Awards has issued the call for entries for the ninth annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, which honor the world's best companies to work for and the human resources teams, professionals, suppliers, and new products and services that help to create and drive great places to work. Post this

Juries composed of scores of executives around the world will determine the Stevie Award winners. Winners will be announced on August 1. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be presented with their awards at a gala event in New York City on September 16, 2024. The September awards banquet will be a joint event with the inaugural Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, which began accepting nominations on March 21.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

Employer of the Year Awards

HR Achievement Awards

HR Individual Awards

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Awards

Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Awards

Thought Leadership Categories

Fourteen of the 16 HR Individual categories do not require payment of entry fees, including Human Resources Executive of the Year, HR Rising Star of the Year, Employee Relations Professional of the Year, Onboarding Professional of the Year, Recruiting or Talent Acquisition Professional of the Year, and others.

A multi-year sponsor of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, HiBob is a modern HR Platform designed for modern business. HiBob is sponsoring a set of categories for HiBob customers including Best Use of Bob for Creating a Winning Global Company Culture, Best Use of Bob for Supporting DEI&B, Best Use of Bob for Impacting the Employee Lifecycle, and Best Use of Bob for Workforce Planning and/or Hiring.

Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from June 28 – July 25.

Categories have been added to and removed from the 2024 competition. Five new HR Achievement Awards categories have been added; Achievement in Career Mobility, Achievement in Flexible and Hybrid Work Models, Achievement in Employer Branding, Achievement in Generative AI, and Achievement in Organizational Culture. The only category group that has been eliminated from the competition is the COVID-19 Response categories, which were added in 2021 to recognize work related to the pandemic.

Stevie Award winners in the 2023 program include Akbank (Turkey), AllSaints (United Kingdom), American Systems (USA), Ayala Land Inc. (Philippines), Bank of America (USA), BlueSky Personnel Solutions (Canada), Cathay United Bank (Taiwan), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (Germany), DİMES Food Industry and Trade, Inc. (Turkey), Enerjisa Enerji (Turkey), FedEx (United Kingdom), Globe Telecom (Philippines), GoHealth (USA), IBM (USA), Oxagile (Poland), Product Madness (United Kingdom), Siemens (Germany), TELUS International (Canada), Tata Consultancy Services (USA), Tech Mahindra (India), Top Hat (Canada), and Xref (Australia).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the newest Stevie Awards program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive over 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 75 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

Nina Moore

+1 (703) 547-8389

[email protected]

SOURCE The Stevie Awards