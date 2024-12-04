Call for Entries Issued in The 23rd American Business Awards®

Organizations with operations in the USA are invited to enter the nation's top business awards competition
FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, have issued the call for entries for The 2025 (23rd Annual) American Business Awards®, the top business awards competition in the USA. Entry details are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/aba.
The second early-bird entry deadline is December 11 and the entry deadline is February 5. Late entries will be accepted through March 5 with payment of a late fee. Late entries are not penalized in the judging process.
Each year the ABAs attract more than 3,700 nominations from organizations nationwide. All organizations operating in the USA—large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit—are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs, in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.
The 2025 awards will honor outstanding work since the beginning of 2023.
More than 300 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process from February through mid-April. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 24 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City on June 10.
The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:
Achievement Categories
App Categories
Company / Organization Categories
Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations Categories
Customer Service Categories
Entrepreneur Categories
Event Categories
Human Resources Categories
Management Categories
Marketing Categories
New Product & Product Management Categories
Podcast Categories (New for 2025)
Publication Categories
Social Media Categories
Support Categories
Sustainability Categories
Technology Categories
Thought Leadership Categories
Video Categories
Web Achievement Categories
Every new product or service nominated in The 2025 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 25.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
