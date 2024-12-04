Call for Entries Issued in The 23rd American Business Awards®

Each year The American Business Awards® attract more than 3,700 nominations from organizations nationwide. All organizations operating in the USA—large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit—are eligible to submit nominations. Post this

Each year the ABAs attract more than 3,700 nominations from organizations nationwide. All organizations operating in the USA—large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit—are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs, in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.

The 2025 awards will honor outstanding work since the beginning of 2023.

More than 300 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process from February through mid-April. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 24 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City on June 10.

The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

Achievement Categories

App Categories

Company / Organization Categories

Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, & Public Relations Categories

Customer Service Categories

Entrepreneur Categories

Event Categories

Human Resources Categories

Management Categories

Marketing Categories

New Product & Product Management Categories

Podcast Categories (New for 2025)

Publication Categories

Social Media Categories

Support Categories

Sustainability Categories

Technology Categories

Thought Leadership Categories

Video Categories

Web Achievement Categories

Every new product or service nominated in The 2025 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 25.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Nina Moore, Stevie Awards Inc., 7035478389, [email protected], www.stevieawards.com/aba

SOURCE Stevie Awards Inc.