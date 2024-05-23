Call for Nominations Issued for the 2024 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award from the NCCVEH at Prevent Blindness

"We are proud to be celebrating the 10th consecutive year honoring those who are making children's vision and eye health a priority," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

A volunteer committee for the Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award will review nominations and select the winner. The Award will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the NCCVEH on Sept. 12, 2024. The award consists of a commemorative plaque, recognition, and opportunity to present at the Annual Meeting. The award recipient will be featured on the NCCVEH website with an overview of their innovative approaches to children's vision and eye health systems.

Nominees for the Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award may be an individual or group comprised of diverse stakeholders, including family/caregiver and community leaders, public health, healthcare, education, etc., who are implementing changes to improve children's vision in the United States and reduce disparities in children's vision and eye health. Nominations are being sought of individuals or groups who seek out new and innovative solutions to barriers to healthy vision in children and have successfully implemented solutions that are replicable and sustainable.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate an impact in one or more areas of a population health system supporting children's vision:

Key stakeholder engagement or collaboration, including representation from families and diverse racial/ethnic/geographic and socio-economic levels from target populations

Training and education

Public awareness

Provision of resources and/or services

Surveillance and accountability

Reduction of health inequities

Vision and eye health infrastructure development- local, state, or national level

Making the connection between vision and overall health, early childhood development and learning

One individual or one group will be selected for the award.

The 2023 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award was presented to Danielle Crull, ABOM, author, business owner of A Child's Eyes, organizer of The Pumpkin Patch Project, and founder of the Truffles the Kitty Organization (TKO).

Additional previous award winners include Donny W. Suh, MD, FAAP, MBA, FACS, Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, and Professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine; Shavette Turner, Vice President of Children's Services at Prevent Blindness Georgia; Logan Newman, NBCT, ABO, MS Ed, Program Developer and NYS Certified Science teacher, Career in Technical Experience Teacher, and founder of the East High School Vision Care Program; Anne L. Coleman, MD, MPH, UCLA Stein Eye Institute; the Vision in Preschoolers (VIP) Study Group; Richard Bunner, retired from the Ohio Department of Health; Sean P. Donahue, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Vanderbilt University; the Illinois Eye Institute (IEI) at Princeton Vision Clinic; and the Pediatric Physicians' Organization at Children's (PPOC).

"We are proud to be celebrating the 10th consecutive year honoring those who are making children's vision and eye health a priority," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We hope that this year's award winners will continue to inspire others to help put our kids on the path to a lifetime of healthy vision."

For more information, or to submit a nomination for the 2024 Bonnie Strickland Champion for Children's Vision Award, please visit https://nationalcenter.preventblindness.org/bonnie-strickland-champion-for-childrens-vision-award, or contact Donna Fishman, director of the NCCVEH, at [email protected].

About the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. In 2009, Prevent Blindness established the National Center for Children's Vision and Eye Health at Prevent Blindness (NCCVEH), with support from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration's Maternal and Child Health Bureau. Serving as a national resource for the establishment of a public health infrastructure, the NCCVEH advances and promotes children's vision and eye health, providing leadership and training to public entities throughout the United States. The NCCVEH is advised by a committee of national experts and leaders from the fields of ophthalmology, optometry, pediatrics, nursing, family advocates and public health to guide the work and recommendations of the NCCVEH. For more information, or to make a contribution to the sight-saving mission, call (800) 331-2020 or visit us at https://NationalCenter.PreventBlindness.org.

