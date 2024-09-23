Call for Urgent Funding: Local Responders in Sudan are Key to Reaching Millions on the Brink of Famine

This crisis requires massive global investment and 'an all-hands-on deck' response. Post this

"With ongoing impediments to a large-scale international aid response, Sudanese community groups have become the primary frontline responders and are currently the most effective means of reaching millions on the brink of starvation," said Patricia McIlreavy, president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, on behalf of the Coalition. "With so many lives on the line, the imperative to support local aid efforts in Sudan has never been more urgent."

The Coalition commits to channeling at least $2 million in direct and flexible emergency grants to vetted mutual aid groups in Sudan by the end of this year and to generate a minimum of $4.5 million more from peer philanthropies over the next two years to expand the reach and capacity of local humanitarian response.

Stemming the spread of famine

Since civil war erupted in April 2023, Sudan has evolved into the world's largest displacement and hunger crisis. More than 12 million people have been forced from their homes. Most of them are struggling to survive inside Sudan, with next to no food, clean water or medical services. More than 25 million people now face acute hunger. Experts believe mass starvation is both inevitable and imminent.

From the outset of the crisis, international aid groups that would normally mobilize a large-scale response have been stifled by underfunding, insecurity and obstruction by warring parties. Small, agile mutual aid groups or "Emergency Response Rooms" have sprung up in their place – aiding at-risk and marginalized populations otherwise out of reach, despite extreme security risks and limited resources.

Even with an infusion of aid, McIlreavy emphasizes that mutual aid groups could never come close to addressing a humanitarian emergency of this magnitude: "This crisis requires massive global investment and 'an all-hands-on deck' response."

If adequately supported, the Coalition on Mutual Aid in Sudan believes local actors could be key to stemming the spread of famine, scaling up life-saving services and laying the groundwork for a large international response when increased and sustainable access is possible.

"The scale and urgency of this crisis and complexity of aid delivery demand a shift in strategy and funding approach," said Dr. Valerie Bemo of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a member of the Coalition. "We should explore all opportunities to provide critical assistance to the Sudanese people, especially creative models that prioritize funding to local actors. These models ensure that affected communities are heard and that interventions are centered on and responsive to their needs. We call on other philanthropies and traditional donors to join us in investing in mutual aid in Sudan."

About the Coalition for Mutual Aid in Sudan

Initiated by the Strengthening Local Humanitarian Leadership Collaborative, which the Center for Disaster Philanthropy coordinates, the partners in the Coalition for Mutual Aid in Sudan share a common commitment to supporting and strengthening the capacity of local humanitarian responders who are best placed to provide immediate relief, build resilience and pave the way for recovery in their communities.

The Commitment to Action is launching with financial contributions from:

• Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

• Center for Disaster Philanthropy

• Global Fund for Women

• Global Giving

• Humanity United

• Saphira Fund

• Urgent Action Fund Africa

• Unitarian Universalist Service Committee

• Vitol Foundation

Six organizations are providing in-kind technical, research and advocacy support:

• ALNAP

• Centre for Humanitarian Leadership

• CORE

• Humanitarian Leadership Academy

• Saferworld

• Shabaka

Statements from Partners:

"The Centre for Humanitarian Leadership is proud to join the Coalition for Mutual Aid in Sudan in support of the life-saving efforts of frontline local responders.

CHL is now mobilizing critical humanitarian leadership training and other support to mutual aid groups and local responders in Sudan as they lead efforts to help their communities survive this crisis.

We hope the initiative galvanizes further financial and in-kind support to tackle one of the biggest unfolding humanitarian catastrophes of our lifetimes."

- Mary Ana McGlasson, Director

Centre for Humanitarian Leadership

"We are grateful to be included in this coalition of partners dedicated to strengthening the humanitarian response in Sudan. CORE's ethos centers on supporting the leadership of local communities in crises. This coalition of partners is the first of its kind and an example of a future we are working towards. We are so honored to be a part of this movement that will drive the decision-making power into the hands of survivors, and push for a more demand-driven emergency response. The coalition's critical mission is a movement, one that can serve as a beacon of hope in times of crisis."

- Ann Lee, Co-Founder & CEO

Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)

"Humanity United believes that we have a responsibility to ensure our institutions and practices are informed by and responsive to the needs of impacted communities. As the people of Sudan continue to experience a devastating war, leaving millions of people on the brink of starvation, we feel it is critical for us to invest in the Sudanese-led Emergency Response Rooms that are best positioned to meet the needs of their communities. We call on our philanthropic and donor peers to join our coalition in directing much needed resources to support these response groups during this time."

– Srik Gopal, President & Managing Partner

Humanity United

"Shabaka welcomes the opportunity to collaborate in a coalition of like-minded peers to support mutual aid in Sudan. It is imperative that local responders receive greater recognition for and protection of their work, enabling the scale up of direct support to mutual aid in Sudan."

- Elvina Quaison, Interim CEO

Shabaka

"UUSC is honored to join initiatives that help advance mutual aid and promote the wisdom, experience and vitality of communities on the ground. The Sudanese concept of Nafeer, a call to mobilize, is not lost on UUSC or any of our peer organizations supporting this work. We hope our support can mitigate the harm happening on the ground, encourage the equitable distribution of resources to those most impacted and provide grounding steps toward hope, rebuilding, reconciliation and freedom from violence."

– Rachel Gore Freed, Vice President & Chief Program Officer

Unitarian Universalist Service Committee

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy

CDP mobilizes philanthropy to strengthen communities' ability to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. It provides expert advice and educational resources, supports diverse coalitions and manages domestic and international disaster funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. Donors may support mutual aid and other recovery efforts in Sudan through the CDP Sudan Humanitarian Crisis Fund. Find out more at disasterphilanthropy.org and on X and LinkedIn.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action – new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

