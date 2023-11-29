Call Journey CI Unveils Cutting-Edge Voice of the Customer Software Revolutionizing Customer Insights

"Our innovative solution not only analyzes customer conversations, reducing the need for manual analysis but also empowers businesses to turn insights into meaningful action, ultimately driving customer satisfaction and loyalty." - Paul Humphrey, Call Journey CI CEO Post this

Key Features of Call Journey CI's Conversation Intelligence Software, complementing its existing automated QA capabilities:

Customer Dissatisfaction Reporting: Call Journey CI's VoC software goes beyond traditional analytics by flagging and profiling customer dissatisfaction. This empowers businesses to address issues promptly and proactively and prevent potential negative impacts on brand reputation.

Multi-Layered Dashboards: The intuitive dashboards provide a holistic view of customer insights, making it easy for businesses to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement. Users can also opt to drill down into specific conversations to gain a granular understanding of customer feedback.

Thematic Reporting: The dashboards do the heavy lifting for users by amalgamating various data points to create themed reports based on dissatisfaction, productivity and cost efficiency, and customer sentiment.

Full-Suite Security Including PII/PCI Redaction On-Premise or In-Cloud: Call Journey CI vigilantly maintains comprehensive security controls and is compliant with leading security frameworks including SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, RegTech, and Australian Fintech. Furthermore, the PII & PCI Redaction capabilities are deployable either on-premise or via cloud and protect your customers' identities, helping you fulfill your security commitments while maintaining the trust of your customers and democratizing insights throughout the business.

Easier Data Democratization: Rather than gatekeeping data in-platform, Call Journey CI allows organizations to ingest all data points, including metadata, into their own data environment if required. PII & PCI Redaction means the data is safeguarded throughout the sharing process.

About Call Journey CI

Call Journey CI is a highly secure analytical platform taking customer conversation excavation to new levels. It starts by automating deep data dives into customer conversations, and ends as business intelligence gold right in the palms of your decision-makers.

Our team of data scientists use the best in NLP, deep machine learning, and the latest AI to create a deeply-layered understanding of the customer experience, including leading and lagging indicators of dissatisfaction and customer loyalty. Call Journey CI's analytics dashboards power the feedback loops that power your business.

