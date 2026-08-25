Callaway Cars Inc. and Waldoch Crafts Inc. Unveil Limited-Edition 2026 Chevrolet Silverado "Launch Edition"

New co-constructed truck marks the debut of a strategic partnership between two of the industry's premier specialty vehicle manufacturers, with production limited to 100 serialized units.

OLD LYME, Conn. and FOREST LAKE, Minn. , Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Callaway Cars Inc. and Waldoch Crafts Inc. today announced the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado "Launch Edition," a limited-production, co-branded vehicle combining Callaway's performance engineering with Waldoch's custom vehicle craftsmanship.

The Launch Edition is the first product from the newly formed Callaway-Waldoch partnership and celebrates the beginning of a collaboration between two longtime specialty-vehicle companies with deep roots in American automotive craftsmanship.

Limited to 100 serialized units, the Launch Edition Silverado features cohesively engineered components from both companies, reflecting a shared commitment to performance, quality, design, and craftsmanship. The "Launch Edition" name recognizes both the debut of the partnership and the performance-focused character of the truck, which is powered by Callaway's supercharged SC602 package.

A True Collaboration

The Launch Edition brings together the complementary expertise of Callaway and Waldoch in a single, purpose-built vehicle.

Together, the companies have developed a Silverado that goes beyond simply combining two brands. The Launch Edition was conceived as a unified vehicle, with both companies contributing to its design, engineering, components, and execution.

"The Launch Edition brings together two companies with complementary strengths to create something genuinely unique. Callaway brings decades of performance engineering, while Waldoch brings deep expertise in specialty vehicles and craftsmanship. This is more than a one-time project—it's the beginning of an exciting partnership."

— Pete Callaway, President, Callaway Cars Inc.

"The Launch Edition is a great example of what two family-owned companies can create by combining their strengths. Our shared history and passion for building special vehicles made this a natural partnership. We're proud of what we've created together and excited about where we can go next."

— Billy Waldoch, VP of Sales & Marketing, Waldoch Crafts Inc.

Performance Highlights

At the heart of the Launch Edition is Callaway's SC602 supercharged performance package, which transforms the Silverado's 6.2L L87 engine to produce 602 bhp and 560 lb-ft of torque. The package features Callaway's TripleCooled® 2650cc Roots-type supercharger system.

Additional performance and styling upgrades include:

Lowered performance suspension — featuring a coil-over front design, double-adjustable dampers front and rear; reduced ride height for a lower center of gravity, enhanced handling and a more aggressive sport-truck stance.

Callaway-Waldoch 22-inch lightweight alloy wheels — wrapped in Toyo Proxes ST III performance all-season tires in 305/45R22 sizing.

Callaway Big Brake package — featuring six-piston front calipers, 15-inch slotted rotors, and stainless-steel braided brake lines.

Callaway Sport Exhaust system — TIG-welded 304 stainless-steel construction with electronically controlled sport mode and Callaway-etched quad exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper.

Distinctive Exterior and Interior Design

The Launch Edition carries a range of exclusive Callaway-Waldoch design details throughout the vehicle, including:

Color-keyed custom grille with illuminated Bowtie emblem and SC602 badging

Waldoch Color-keyed Rocker Panel Extensions

Custom seat coverings combining leather, Alcantara and carbon-look, with contrasting stitching accents

Callaway and Waldoch embroidery and debossing

Unique topographic Hydro-Graphics dash and door-panel trim

Callaway anodized aluminum pedal pads and door sill panels

Co-branded puddle lamps for enhanced illumination

Every Launch Edition is individually identified with a serialized interior plaque and VIN-etched under hood plaque and includes Authenticity Documentation from both Waldoch and Callaway.

The Final Chapter of the Current-Generation Silverado

The Launch Edition also marks a milestone for the current-generation Silverado, serving as a limited-production performance vehicle that celebrates the end of an era before the arrival of the redesigned 2027 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Callaway-Waldoch partnership is expected to continue with additional GM-based products, including plans to co-develop specialty SUVs in the near future.

Availability

Orders for the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado Launch Edition can be placed through Waldoch's and Callaway's network of authorized Chevrolet dealers.

The Launch Edition is based on 6.2L-equipped RST Silverado's sourced from Waldoch's existing vehicle bailment pool, providing an established inventory base for the limited production run.

All 100 Launch Edition trucks will be offered in Summit White, Black, Sterling Gray Metallic or White Sands (new for 2026) through participating local dealerships.

Each vehicle will feature individual serialized numbering and will be backed by Waldoch and Callaway 3-year/36,000-mile warranties, supplementing applicable GM original-equipment warranties.

A Shared Legacy

The Launch Edition also represents the continuation of two family-owned automotive legacies.

Both companies are now led by second-generation leadership. Pete Callaway, President of Callaway Cars Inc., and Billy Waldoch, VP of Sales & Marketing at Waldoch Crafts Inc., each grew up around their fathers' businesses—companies that both began with humble garage-based operations.

Founded in 1977, Callaway has built a reputation for high-performance engineering, specialty vehicles, and motorsports technology. Waldoch, founded in 1974, grew from Don Waldoch's garage-based custom van business into a nationwide specialty vehicle manufacturer.

Together, the companies bring more than a century of combined automotive experience, craftsmanship, innovation, and family heritage to the Launch Edition.

About Callaway Cars Inc.

Callaway Cars is a global leader in the design, engineering, development, and manufacturing of high-performance specialty vehicles and performance products, showcasing technological sophistication, artistry, and craftsmanship.

Founded by Reeves Callaway in 1977 and headquartered in Old Lyme, Connecticut, the company distributes Callaway-branded products through a select dealer network. Callaway also provides a full range of contract engineering and manufacturing services for original-equipment vehicle manufacturers, with a particular focus on high-performance vehicles, systems, and components.

Affiliated Callaway companies include Callaway Carbon, a composite manufacturer, and Callaway Competition, a GT racing car constructor.

For more information, visit callawaycars.com or call (860) 434-9002.

About Waldoch Crafts Inc.

Headquartered in Forest Lake, Minnesota, Waldoch Crafts Inc. was founded in 1974 when Don Waldoch began building custom van cabinetry in his family's garage.

Today, more than 50 years later, the family-owned company has built a reputation for quality and innovation and is a leading Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer and pool partner for Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (Dodge, RAM), building customized trucks, vans, and SUVs for dealers and families nationwide.

Waldoch operates 60,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space and remains one of the few independent conversion companies in the industry.

For more 2026 Chevrolet Silverado "Launch Edition" information: Visit www.waldoch.com or call (800) 328-9259.

For more Callaway Cars information: Visit www.callawaycars.com or call (860) 434-9002.

Media Contact

Billy Waldoch, Waldoch Crafts, Inc., 1 (651) 287-9639, [email protected], https://www.waldoch.com

SOURCE Waldoch Crafts, Inc.