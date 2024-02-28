CallHub and Statara Collaborate to Take Advocacy and Campaigning to Next Level

"By integrating Statara's data solutions into our platform, we are offering advocacy and PAC professionals a powerful combination that will elevate their campaign engagement through increased audience insights" - CallHub CEO Augustus Franklin Post this

With a mission to drive real change, CallHub's digital organizing, campaigning and canvassing platform facilitates efficient and impactful communication. With Statara's advanced identity data, CallHub enables campaigners to make data-driven decisions and maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns.

"Today's advocacy landscape demands a data-driven approach," said Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker. "Together, our goal is to provide advocacy and non-profit groups with a holistic solution that facilitates seamless communication and ensures that every engagement is informed by valuable data insights."

Using the Statara Identity Insights identity graph, advocacy and campaign marketers can tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to gain insights into unique audience segments. Statara's age data has been highly rated for its accuracy by Truthset, the industry's leading recognition for data accuracy, quality, and transparency. Truthset has also recognized the strength and accuracy of Statara's data on education, gender, race/ethnicity, political affiliation, language spoken, and home ownership/renter status.

About CallHub

CallHub is an all-in-one campaigning and organizing platform that empowers advocacy groups, political campaigns, and nonprofit organizations with powerful communication tools. With features like SMS broadcasting, voice broadcasting, peer-to-peer texting, and more, CallHub enables organizations to reach their audience effectively.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

[email protected]

