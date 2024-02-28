CallHub and Statara Collaborate to Take Advocacy and Campaigning to Next Level

Key Data-Driven Identity Insights Coupled with Powerful Campaigning Outreach Platform Help Advocacy Groups and Nonprofits Boost Engagement
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statara, an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with CallHub, the leading all-in-one campaigning and organizing platform. The collaboration aims to empower campaigns and causes by combining the power of best-in-class data insights with the robust engagement capabilities of CallHub.
"We are excited about this strategic partnership with Statara, which aligns with our commitment to empower political campaigns, advocacy groups, and nonprofits with the most innovative tools," said Augustus Franklin, CEO, CallHub. "By integrating Statara's data solutions into our platform, we are offering advocacy and PAC professionals a powerful combination that will elevate their campaign engagement through increased audience insights."
With a mission to drive real change, CallHub's digital organizing, campaigning and canvassing platform facilitates efficient and impactful communication. With Statara's advanced identity data, CallHub enables campaigners to make data-driven decisions and maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns.
"Today's advocacy landscape demands a data-driven approach," said Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker. "Together, our goal is to provide advocacy and non-profit groups with a holistic solution that facilitates seamless communication and ensures that every engagement is informed by valuable data insights."
Using the Statara Identity Insights identity graph, advocacy and campaign marketers can tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to gain insights into unique audience segments. Statara's age data has been highly rated for its accuracy by Truthset, the industry's leading recognition for data accuracy, quality, and transparency. Truthset has also recognized the strength and accuracy of Statara's data on education, gender, race/ethnicity, political affiliation, language spoken, and home ownership/renter status.
About CallHub
CallHub is an all-in-one campaigning and organizing platform that empowers advocacy groups, political campaigns, and nonprofit organizations with powerful communication tools. With features like SMS broadcasting, voice broadcasting, peer-to-peer texting, and more, CallHub enables organizations to reach their audience effectively.
About Statara
Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.
