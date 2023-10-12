Calling All 2024 Brides: A NEW Bridal Swimwear Collection Just Dropped

La Chenille Drops NEW Bridal Bikini Swimwear Collection During NY Bridal Fashion Week
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La Chenille Bridal Bikini will close New York Bridal Fashion Week with a show-stopping digital presentation to premiere on CFDA's Runway 360. As the premiere brand for luxury bridal swimwear, La Chenille Bridal new collection is a spectacular arrangement of high-end bridal bikinis, swimsuits, trains, capes, and cover-ups for brides who are looking to add an extra oomph to their bridal experience.
For a bachelorette bash, a honeymoon in paradise, an intimate elopement, or a beachside wedding, La Chenille offers brides a stunning line-up to choose from. The Blooming Romance collection is designed for ultimate comfort and style, with soft satin fabric, a touch of sparkle from crystal tulle, a hint of organza shimmer, and a dash of pearl-beaded charm. These extraordinary fabrics and the hand-made floral details are the heart of a collection designed to represent a blossoming love.
"All love stories are special and to honor the unique nature of love, each handmade fabric rose is one-of-a-kind," said Demi Raquel Thomas, founder and designer of La Chenille Bridal Bikini.
La Chenille Bridal Bikini also customizes pieces from the collections to help brides create truly unforgettable bridal moments. The collection comes in sizes small to large and will be available for purchase in February 2024.
About La Chenille:
La Chenille Bridal Bikini is the first house of luxury bridal swimwear in America. Located in Southern California, La Chenille is a proudly female and minority-owned business dedicated to making each bride feel beautiful, elegant, and extraordinary on her special day. La Chenille Bridal Bikini has been featured in the New York Times, WWD, and Harper's Bazaar. Find them on Instagram @lachenillebridalbikini.
