Calling All 2024 Brides: A NEW Bridal Swimwear Collection Just Dropped

"All love stories are special and to honor the unique nature of love, each handmade fabric rose is one-of-a-kind," said Demi Raquel Thomas, founder and designer of La Chenille Bridal Bikini.

La Chenille Bridal Bikini also customizes pieces from the collections to help brides create truly unforgettable bridal moments. The collection comes in sizes small to large and will be available for purchase in February 2024.

About La Chenille:

La Chenille Bridal Bikini is the first house of luxury bridal swimwear in America. Located in Southern California, La Chenille is a proudly female and minority-owned business dedicated to making each bride feel beautiful, elegant, and extraordinary on her special day. La Chenille Bridal Bikini has been featured in the New York Times, WWD, and Harper's Bazaar. Find them on Instagram @lachenillebridalbikini.

