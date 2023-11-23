Calling All Home Cooks: Coast Packing's 7 th Annual #LardLovers Recipe Contest Means Big Flavor - and Stellar Prize Lineup

Contest Features New Array of Kitchen Finery, All in Support of Creative Lard-Themed Interpretations of Family Classics

VERNON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nobody doesn't like comfort food, which may be why Coast Packing's #LardLover's Recipe Contest – now in its seventh year -- continues to draw submissions from kitchens in every corner of America. Coast Packing Company is one of the nation's premier suppliers of the animal fat shortenings lard and beef tallow.

The contest (https://coastpacking.com/lardlovers), which is now accepting entries, calls for unique, unpublished recipes that use lard, in dishes sweet or savory. Entries are being accepted now until midnight on Thursday, December 8. To enter, contestants can use the online form (http://coastpacking.com/lardlovers.) The contest is open to those 21 and over, and no purchase is necessary to enter.

A showcase of what the venerable animal fat can do in the hands of talented home chefs, Coast's #LardLovers Contest draws its inspiration from the annual December 8 observance of #NationalLardDay, organized by the Healthy Fats Coalition — a celebration of a traditional, flavorful animal fat, pure lard, derived from pork, that is as versatile as it is delicious, whether in restaurants (especially those featuring ethnic specialties), fast food operations and home kitchens.

Judging the contest will be a small group of culinary professionals from Coast, led by Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky, who will select the winners based on flavor, creativity/originality and visual appeal. "We continue to be impressed at how resourceful contest entrants are," Chef Greg said. "I look forward to inventive, totally delicious creations – recipes I expect will demonstrate what an amazing ingredient lard can be."

This year, prizes will be awarded for First and Second Place in the Sweet and Savory categories: The prize lineup:

SWEET CATEGORY - 1st Prize:

KitchenAid® Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt. in Juniper, MSRP $449.95

SWEET CATEGORY – 2nd Prize:

Nordic Ware Gingerbread House Set, MSRP $112.00

SAVORY CATEGORY - 1st Prize:

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro & Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Pro Nonstick 4-Piece

Bundle, MSRP $499.00

SAVORY CATEGORY – 2nd Prize:

Williams Sonoma Goldtouch® Savory Bakeware, Set of 6, MSRP $149.95

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 101st year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. Coast's interactive TasteMap™ serves as the definitive online guide to restaurants offering dishes prepared with lard and beef tallow, pinpointing some 1500 establishments nationwide. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, X/Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.

