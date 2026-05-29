Callings.ai Launches My Campaign to Help Job Seekers Build Their Brand and Increase Visibility in a Brutal Job Market

"Your network is your most powerful hiring asset — My Campaign gives you the process to activate it strategically." — Garrett Rice, CEO, Callings.ai Post this

With My Campaign, Callings.ai advances its mission to address the growing visibility crisis in today's job market by empowering job seekers to move from passive job hunting to proactive, high-visibility campaigning.

How it Works

My Campaign brings together three core components that give job seekers a structured, visible, and shareable professional presence their network can rally behind.

A Calling Card - a high-impact landing page that showcases a job seeker's professional value, describes target roles and companies, and gives people specific, one-click ways to support the search. Elements include an eye-catching hero image, a bold personalized headline, value proposition, key stats and accomplishments, and a downloadable resume. Calling Cards are automatically generated from the user's resume and Callings.ai profile. All elements are AI-generated, fully editable, and customizable.

Built-in outreach tools allow users to promote their Calling Card in two ways. Users can share their campaign directly with their inner circle - friends, family, close colleagues, and trusted contacts - via AI-generated personalized messages delivered by email or LinkedIn. They can also broadcast their job search campaign to their extended network through AI-generated social media posts formatted for LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, and other platforms.

Clear guidance and tools for supporters tells everyone who views the Calling Card exactly how they can help - whether by sharing the link with their own connections, making a direct introduction, amplifying the campaign on social media, or simply offering encouragement. This removes the friction that typically prevents well-meaning contacts from taking meaningful action.

"Job seekers have been conditioned to believe that finding a job is a numbers game – send more applications, wait longer, and hope harder," said Garrett Rice, CEO of Callings.ai. "My Campaign is built on a different premise: that your network is your most powerful hiring asset, and that with the right process, you can activate it strategically. We built My Campaign to empower every job seeker with the tools and information to execute their job hunt like a marketing campaign they can be proud of - one that makes their unique value visible, their story clear, and their network equipped to help."

Why Job Seekers Need Tools For Personal Branding and Visibility

Three key trends are driving demand for My Campaign:

Lack of Visibility: Because recruiters only spend about 5–7 seconds reviewing candidates, traditional resumes often fail to capture their attention. Calling Cards are easier to scan and digest and instantly communicate a candidate's fit for a role.

Difficulty in Networking: Friends and colleagues don't always know how to help a job seeker. My Campaign provides "Take Action" buttons that make it effortless for contacts to make introductions, share a Calling Card on social media, or offer encouragement.

Ineffective Self-Promotion: Many candidates struggle to market their professional value clearly and compellingly. My Campaign helps by showcasing a user's career story, personal brand, and accomplishments in a shareable format that makes it simple for others to recommend them.

Availability

My Campaign is available now to all Callings.ai users. To create a free account and build a Calling Card, visit Callings.ai.

For More Information

About Callings.ai

Founded in 2023, Callings.ai is the AI-powered platform for modern job hunting and career development. It helps professionals find and land the right role faster with five integrated tools built to accelerate every step of the job search. From defining career goals and building a personal brand, to finding relevant opportunities, crafting tailored applications, preparing for interviews, and activating professional networks, Callings.ai gives job seekers everything they need in one complete platform built for the way hiring works today. Learn more at Callings.ai.

Media Contact

Cathy Goerz, Callings.ai, 1 415-846-7827, [email protected], www.callings.ai

SOURCE Callings.ai