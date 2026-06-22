Callings.ai Launches My Posts to Help Job Seekers Get Seen and Showcase Expertise in a Crowded Job Market

My Posts helps professionals build thought leadership, establish credibility, and stay top-of-mind with recruiters, hiring managers, and professional networks. Post this

With My Posts, Callings.ai is furthering its mission to solve the challenge of visibility in today's job market by empowering job seekers to consistently show up and provide evidence of their knowledge, skills, and professional point of view.

How It Works

The My Posts workspace guides users through a four-step content creation and publishing process:

Define Themes - Users establish 3 - 5 writing themes that reflect their expertise, interests, and career goals. These themes become the foundation for future content and help create a recognizable professional voice.

Draft Posts with AI - The Post Wizard and Ghost Writer help users transform rough ideas, lessons learned, observations, and industry perspectives into polished, on-brand content. After writing the post, a cover image can be uploaded or generated with AI in nine styles.

Publish or Schedule Posts - Users can publish immediately to LinkedIn and their public Callings profile or schedule content through an integrated publishing calendar.

Measure What Resonates - Built-in analytics help users understand posting cadence, engagement, and which topics are generating the strongest response.

"The job market has fundamentally changed," said Garrett Rice, CEO of Callings.ai. "Most job seekers believe their biggest challenge is finding jobs to apply to, but it's not. Their biggest challenge is getting seen. If recruiters don't know you exist, if hiring managers have never heard your name, and if your network doesn't understand your expertise, opportunities pass you by. My Posts helps you become known for what you know and get discovered."

Three key shifts are changing how professionals are discovered and evaluated and driving demand for My Posts:

Platforms such as LinkedIn increasingly reward active participation. Professionals who consistently post, comment, and engage are more likely to appear in feeds, searches, and conversations.

A resume explains what a job candidate has accomplished. Thought leadership goes further by demonstrating how they think, what they know, and the unique perspective they bring.

Recruiters, hiring managers, and peers are more likely to engage with professionals whose names they encounter on content platforms regularly.

The launch builds on Callings.ai's recently announced My Campaign feature, which helps users create a compelling personal brand, articulate their value proposition and activate professional networks. Together, My Campaign and My Posts help professionals solve two of the biggest challenges in the modern job search - getting seen and showcasing expertise.

For More Information

Visit Callings.ai to learn more about My Posts and our complete suite of tools.

Follow Callings.ai on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Callings.ai

Founded in 2023, Callings.ai is the AI-powered platform for modern job hunting and career development. It helps professionals find and land the right role faster with integrated tools for career planning, personal branding, job discovery, application optimization, networking, thought leadership, interview preparation, and workforce transition. Callings.ai provides everything job seekers need to navigate the modern job market in one complete platform.

Media Contact:

Cathy Goerz

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cathy Goerz, Callings.ai, 1 415-846-7827, [email protected], www.callings.ai

SOURCE Callings.ai