CallRevu and Orbee Integrate to Amplify Intelligent Communication in Automotive Retail

Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu, sees this integration as a transformative milestone: "Integrating Orbee's dynamic capabilities with our suite of services marks a significant leap forward in the communication tools available to automotive retailers. This is not just an integration; it's a revolution in customer connection, ensuring that our clients are equipped with top-tier resources to foster meaningful, lasting relationships with their clientele."

Orbee's platform provides a scalable foundation for digital marketing communications that, when paired with CallRevu's comprehensive insights, will empower clients to elevate their operational productivity and interaction efficacy. The integration is strategically crafted to offer a frictionless user experience, allowing dealerships to seamlessly adopt and leverage advanced communication technologies.

Immediate benefits anticipated for CallRevu's clients from this integration include:

A unified communications platform that integrates contact center functionality with marketing initiatives.

Enhanced customer engagement through personalized, high-quality interactions.

Simplified & streamlined communication processes – boosting operational efficiency within the automotive retail setting.

An influx of actionable insights furnishing comprehensive analytics to bolster data-driven decision-making.

Marketing departments within dealerships are excited for more visibility and connectivity of the shopper journey data within their CDP. "The integration of Orbee and CallRevu is a game-changer for us," states Kate Howell, Marketing Director of Mullinax Automotive. "Having access to such rich call data within our CDP opens up new avenues for understanding our customers' needs and preferences. It's not just about the volume of data, but the depth of insights we can now tap into, enabling us to craft more effective and targeted marketing strategies that resonate with our customers."

CallRevu's pledge to ongoing innovation and elevation of intelligent is underscored by this integration with Orbee. It is a clear reflection of the company's dedication to not only fulfilling but surpassing the progressive demands of the automotive retail industry. The integration with Orbee is set to significantly influence how automotive retailers engage with their customers, driving the industry forward.

"With a strong focus on extracting sales and marketing performance information from call data, CallRevu contributes important insights to customer journey analytics," states Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "I'm excited about the innovation and collaboration between our teams to make customer profiles and timelines even more robust so that dealerships can achieve a new level of segmentation and activation."

For additional details please visit callrevu.com

About CallRevu:

CallRevu's mission is to drive success for our partners by elevating intelligence at every touch point, transforming every interaction into comprehensive analytics and actionable insights. Our innovative, real-time AI-powered interaction monitoring, analytical assessment, and strategic optimization are tailored to empower our partners to make informed decisions, accelerating revenue growth and cultivating customer loyalty. We are dedicated to propelling the automotive industry forward.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

