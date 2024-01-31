CallRevu Teams Up with Zoom for Next-Level Intelligent Automotive Communication Solutions

"With the integration of Zoom's powerful capabilities into our suite of services, we are elevating the communication capabilities available to automotive retailers," said Ben Chodor CEO of CallRevu. Post this

The synergy between CallRevu's specialized, interaction intelligence software and Zoom's advanced communication platform solutions promises to deliver unparalleled value to clients, enhancing the customer experience through seamless interactions that are both insightful and actionable.

The partnership is expected to bring several immediate benefits to CallRevu's clientele, including:

An end-to-end voice and video communications platform and contact center, that includes a cloud phone solution that's easily accessible via mobile device, desktop or desk phone.

Enhanced customer engagement, offering a more personalized experience through high-quality interactions

Streamlined operations: Simplifying communication processes to improve operational efficiency and optimized engagements within automotive retail environments.

Additional actionable insights: Delivering comprehensive analytics to empower businesses with data-driven decision-making capabilities.

Competitive advantage: Staying ahead in the market by utilizing advanced technology to provide exceptional service.

"CallRevu is committed to continuous innovation and improvement, striving to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the automotive retail industry. The partnership with Zoom is a testament to this commitment and creates a unique comprehensive solution transforming how automotive retailers connect with their customers." - Jamie Hill, Head of Global UCaaS, Zoom

About CallRevu

CallRevu's mission is to drive success for our partners by elevating intelligence at every touch point, transforming every interaction into comprehensive analytics and actionable insights. Our innovative, real-time AI-powered interaction monitoring, analytical assessment, and strategic optimization are tailored to empower our partners to make informed decisions, accelerating revenue growth and cultivating customer loyalty. We are dedicated to propelling the automotive industry forward.

