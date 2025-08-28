CalmiGo Announces New Clinician Dashboard for the CalmiGo Plus Device so Clinicians Can Monitor Patient Progress & Engagement with Treatment Plans

Dashboard Enables Clinicians to Track Patient Progress, Report Outcomes, and Modify Treatment Plans Based on Real Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmiGo, developer of the leading mental health platform that provides immediate relief while also offering effective long-term care to users suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks, announces today a new Clinician Dashboard for the CalmiGo Plus device so clinicians can monitor patient progress and engagement with treatment plans. The insights provided by the dashboard enable clinicians to track patient progress and modify treatment plans based on real results.

Clinicians currently lack access to data that demonstrates patient outcomes and adherence, which is important for patient treatment in general and models like value-based care and the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) that encourage monitoring patient outcomes. The new Clinician Dashboard enables clinicians to see how often patients use CalmiGo, the duration of each session, and track their improvement. Clinicians can see how each patient is progressing with their specific treatment plan, patient satisfaction, user adherence, and data insights to measure the effectiveness of the protocol. Patients provide consent for the clinician to access the data insights associated with their device. Additionally, clinicians can either use the dashboard or connect the data to their API or secure system of choice.

"Our dashboard is designed so that clinicians - primary care doctors, mental health clinicians, or care navigators - can monitor their patients' progress and engagement," said Adi Wallach, co-founder & CEO of CalmiGo. "The dashboard enables clinicians to view all of the patient's data in one place so that they can monitor and manage their care simply and effectively."

CalmiGo developed a scientifically proven, drug-free device and a companion app that empowers people suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks to experience relief in just three minutes of use. The CalmiGo solution provides immediate relief from anxiety, stress, and related conditions, returning users to a state of calm and balance almost instantly with minimal mental effort on their part. Rooted in neuroscience, it is safe and effective, doesn't require a prescription, and doesn't have side effects or contraindications.

The CalmiGo device is designed to activate the parasympathetic nervous system in just three minutes of use – it is the fastest method to regulate the nervous system. The CalmiGo Plus solution leverages patented technology, which is a combination of sensors and machine learning technologies that are embedded in the device to regulate breathing patterns. It learns each user's individual breathing patterns in real-time and provides guidance and feedback to help extend the length of exhalation between breathing cycles to maximize the calming impact. The app leverages gamification features that guide users on how to build habits using the device, which increases the effectiveness of the solution. With the app, they can also track progress and receive personalized treatment plans.

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo is a mental health startup with the mission to provide clinically proven, effective, and accessible mental healthcare to individuals of all ages and all communities. CalmiGo's patented technology combines sensors and machine learning to calm the mind and body in minutes. It focuses on empowering adults and children suffering from anxiety and PTSD so that they can easily manage their anxiety and panic attacks anywhere and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

