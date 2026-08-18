CalmiGo Expands Workplace Mental Health Benefits with JOON Partnership

Modern Flexible Employee Benefits Platform JOON Now Offers CalmiGo to Help Reduce Employee Anxiety and Burnout, Supporting Greater Workplace Productivity and Mental Well-Being

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmiGo, developer of the first and only mental health platform that provides immediate relief and long-term care to users suffering from anxiety, burnout, panic attacks, and PTSD, announces today a new partnership with JOON, a modern flexible employee benefits platform, to expand access to workplace benefits. Through the collaboration, employers using JOON can now reimburse employees for CalmiGo, enabling organizations to offer a scientifically proven solution that helps reduce anxiety and burnout, while supporting greater workplace productivity, well-being, and job satisfaction. CalmiGo joins JOON's network of mental health, wellness, and lifestyle partners, alongside brands such as BetterHelp, Function, Ladder, Hims & Hers, Talkspace, and many others.

According to a 2024 poll by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 52% of employees stated they felt burned out during the year because of their job, while 37% said they were so overwhelmed that it was challenging to perform at their job. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) reports that workplace burnout is associated with depression, anxiety, physical health issues, and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors such as alcohol use, smoking, and lack of exercise. Burnout also has a significant impact on organizations, contributing to higher absenteeism, increased workplace safety incidents, medical errors, reduced productivity, and greater employee turnover.

With CalmiGo, users can discreetly take the device with them to work or any environment and achieve a state of calm in just three minutes of usage. The JOON offering also enables employers to offer a mental health solution to populations that may not utilize traditional types of mental health support like therapy or meditation. Through the JOON platform, employees can also use their benefits to purchase CalmiGo for their children or other family members.

CalmiGo has completed multiple studies demonstrating the effectiveness of its platform. Independent clinical trials have shown significant reductions in symptoms of anxiety, PTSD, stress, worry, and burnout, along with meaningful improvements in overall psychological well-being.

"Our partnership with JOON expands our reach to more U.S. employers seeking to strengthen their employee mental health benefits by providing access to a platform that calms symptoms of anxiety, burnout, panic attacks, and PTSD, enabling employees to feel empowered and perform at their best both at work and in their daily lives," says Adi Wallach, CEO of CalmiGo. "We are honored to partner with JOON to empower HR departments across the country with innovative mental health solutions that support their most valuable asset - their people."

CalmiGo is a drug-free mental health platform designed to help reduce stress hormone levels while providing both immediate relief and long-term support for anxiety, burnout, panic attacks, and PTSD. Combining CalmiGo's handheld device with an interactive companion app, the platform uses evidence-based breathing techniques and gamified experiences to help users achieve immediate relief during acute situations, reduce symptoms in the long term, build healthier coping habits, overcome avoidance behaviors, and fully engage in their daily lives with greater confidence and control.

"We're excited to partner with CalmiGo to expand the mental health resources available through JOON's all-in-one employee wellness and Lifestyle Spending Account platform," said Jonathan Shooshani, Co-Founder at JOON. "The best benefits are the ones people actually use. CalmiGo is evidence-based, works in the moment, and puts employees in control of their own mental health. That's exactly the kind of tool we want in our ecosystem."

Over 130,000 users have benefited from CalmiGo. The company recently created availability to more users through health plans, government agencies, payment plans, FSA/HSA plans, and key partnerships.

To access CalmiGo on the JOON platform, please visit this link.

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo, a mental health technology company, created an award-winning platform that reduces stress hormone levels and provides immediate and long-term relief from anxiety, helping users regain a sense of control in minutes. The platform pairs a device with a companion app that leverages gaming technology to support faster outcomes and track insights to better manage anxiety on a daily basis. The scientifically proven, drug-free technology empowers people suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, and PTSD so that they can easily manage their anxiety symptoms anywhere and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

About JOON

JOON's Lifestyle Spending Account (LSA) platform helps employers attract talent and boost employee engagement. Companies can roll fitness, mental health, learning, family care, pet care, and other lifestyle benefits into one flexible platform that's easy to manage and use. By connecting directly to employees' existing credit or debit cards, JOON automates reimbursements and consolidates underutilized perks.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, CalmiGo, 1 2675219654, [email protected], https://www.calmigo.com/

SOURCE CalmiGo