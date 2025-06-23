CalmiGo Selected As a Winner in Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards®

CalmiGo Received a Bronze Award in the Connected Digital Health Category

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmiGo, developer of the first and only mental health platform that provides immediate relief and long-term care to users suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks, announces today that they won the spring 2025 Digital Health Awards®.CalmiGo received the bronze award in the connected digital health category for consumer-directed digital health programs. This competition recognizes the best digital health resources.

"We are honored to be selected as a winner of the Spring 2025 Digital Health Awards competition alongside leading companies in the healthcare field by a panel of distinguished experts," said Adi Wallach, co-founder & CEO of CalmiGo. "This recognition is another testimony to the impact CalmiGo has on patients' lives and our mission to provide clinically proven and accessible mental healthcare to all."

CalmiGo Plus helps users of all ages manage anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks within minutes. CalmiGo Plus includes both a CalmiGo device and an accompanying app. The CalmiGo's drug-free, patented device has already benefited over 100,000 users by activating their parasympathetic nervous system, providing them immediate calm and maintenance care in just 3 minutes of use. The CalmiGo app leverages gaming technology to instill regular device use and provide users with additional therapeutic benefits. CalmiGo Plus users can receive personalized treatment plans, monitor their anxiety levels, and track their progress through the app. The company created accessibility to additional users through payment plans, FSA/HSA plans, and strategic partnerships. CalmiGo also created collaborations with healthcare providers, insurance plans, and healthcare institutions that subsidize the platform for their patients, including with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo is a mental health startup with the mission to provide clinically proven, effective, and accessible mental healthcare to individuals of all ages and all communities. CalmiGo's patented technology combines sensors and machine learning to calm the mind and body in minutes. It focuses on empowering adults and children suffering from anxiety and PTSD so that they can easily manage their anxiety and panic attacks anywhere and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

