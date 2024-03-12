CalmiGo Survey Finds 54% of Those Suffering from Anxiety Had It for Four Years or More, Even After Trying Medication, Breathing Exercises, Mediation, and Therapy

Results Demonstrate That the Majority of Financial Expenses Spent on Therapeutic Visits

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmiGo, developer of the first and only drug-free device that empowers people suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks with immediate relief, announces today that after conducting an online survey, 54% of those suffering with symptoms of anxiety have had the symptoms for four years or more even after trying medication, breathing exercises, meditation, and therapy. Additionally, they also reported that the highest financial expenditures were on therapeutic visits.

The survey was taken between June 1, 2023 and October 14, 2023 and polled over 26,000 people. From the poll, 75% of the respondents were women and 22% were men, with 3% not identifying with either gender. The results reported that the types of solutions for anxiety that were utilized, included:

66% tried breathing exercises

66% utilized medication

49% went to therapy

36% meditated

27% tried natural supplements

The survey also found that some of the top triggers for those dealing with anxiety included:

45% reported that public places led to anxiety

39% responded that anywhere "at random" triggers anxiety

38% said work is a catalyst for anxiety

38% being "on the go" can impact anxiety

36.5% stated that being at home can lead to anxiety

*Please note that respondents could mark multiple answers

"Our goal in the survey was to understand what triggers anxiety the most and how it impacts our users' lives every day," says Adi Wallach, Chief Executive Officer at CalmiGo. "CalmiGo provides users with an immediate calming effect and a drug-free solution. Our mission is to help our users manage the everyday triggers independently and also conquer the long-term effects."

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults each year, or 19% of the population, and the majority of sufferers do not receive treatment. CalmiGo is the developer of a unique device that is a portable exhaler developed with patented technology that combines sensors and machine learning to regulate breathing patterns. It learns each user's individual breathing patterns in real time and provides guidance and feedback to help extend the length of exhalation between breathing cycles to activate the parasympathetic system, which counteracts the "fight or flight" response triggered in high-stress situations. Additionally, CalmiGo incorporates grounding, a proven technique for treating anxiety and trauma that involves stimulating multiple senses: sight, smell, sound, and touch. Scientifically proven, the handheld device includes light cues to help regulate breathing, an embedded scented element, and vibration.

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo developed the first drug-free device that empowers people suffering from anxiety so that they can easily manage their own anxiety and stop debilitating panic attacks in less than three minutes anywhere, in any situation. The CalmiGo solution provides immediate relief from anxiety, stress, and related conditions, returning users to a state of calm and balance almost instantly. The CalmiGo device is a unique portable exhaler developed with patented technology that combines sensors and machine learning to regulate breathing patterns and calm the mind and body. CalmiGo is backed by VCs and investors from both B2C and healthcare industries and is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

Media Contact

DeeDee Rudenstein, CalmiGo, 1 2675219654, [email protected], CalmiGo

SOURCE CalmiGo