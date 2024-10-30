CalmiGo Wins 2024 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award

The Platform Was Highlighted in the North America Mental and Behavioral Health Industry Category for Excellence in Best Practices

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmiGo, developer of the first and only mental health platform that provides immediate relief and long-term care to users suffering from anxiety, PTSD, and panic attacks, announces today that they won the 2024 Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award. The CalmiGo platform was highlighted in the North America mental and behavioral health industry category for excellence in best practices.

Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions of the world. The award identifies companies that implement growth strategies with a visionary understanding of the future.

"CalmiGo invests heavily in research and development and leverages market insights to ensure its product aligns with customer needs," states Alejandra Parra, analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The device was tested in independent clinical studies which have shown its effectiveness in reducing

anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), stress, worry, and burnout symptoms, while increasing psychological well-being."

The CalmiGo device is a portable exhaler that combines sensors and machine learning to regulate breathing patterns. Developed with patented technology, the device learns each user's breathing patterns and provides guidance to help extend the length of exhalation between breathing cycles. Gradually extended exhalation activates the parasympathetic system, which counteracts the "fight or flight" response triggered by the sympathetic nervous system in high-stress situations. CalmiGo's drug-free device has supported over 100,000 users with their mental health needs. Additionally, the company created accessibility to additional users through payment plans, FSA/HSA plans, and strategic partnerships. CalmiGo also created collaborations with healthcare providers, insurance plans, and healthcare institutions that subsidize the platform for their patients, including with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

"We are honored to be recognized for this award, which serves as a testimony to the excellence that we achieved in developing a scientifically proven platform that addresses both short-term and acute long-term mental health needs for our users," says Adi Wallach, CEO and co-founder of CalmiGo. "We are grateful to be able to help so many people significantly improve their mental health and are eager to continue innovating our solution to further address mental health with leading cutting-edge digital technologies. Our mission is to provide the highest quality of care to users and make our products accessible to as many communities and users as possible.".

About CalmiGo

CalmiGo is a mental health startup with patented technology that combines sensors and machine learning to calm the mind and body in minutes. It focuses on empowering people suffering from anxiety so that they can easily manage their anxiety and panic attacks anywhere, and in any situation. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more, visit CalmiGo.com.

