CalmStorm Entertainment, The Boylan Sisters & Halcyon Content Wrap Production on Faith Feature Film BREAKING JOY

Meredith Riley Stewart, Madison Kuhns, Philip Boyd, and Joaquin Enriquez Star in Film Directed by Alexandra Boylan

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CalmStorm Entertainment, in association with The Boylan Sisters Entertainment and Halcyon Content, today announced the completion of principal photography of the faith feature film BREAKING JOY, based on the novel Topping The Willow by Lori Closter. The film was shot at various locations in Georgia, USA, directed by Alexandra Boylan, lensed by Lex Benedict, who will edit as well.

After tragedy shatters her family, jaded city teen Brittany is abruptly sent to a rural farm, where an unexpected connection with a troubled horse named Joy guides her toward forgiveness, faith and a new outlook on life.

BREAKING JOY features a talented cast including Philip Boyd (Reagan, The Haves and the Have Nots), Enya Flack (Soul On Fire, Outer Banks), Madison Kuhns (Real Stories with Christ, American Teen), Evelyn Grace Kite (911: Nashville, Elijah Peel), Meredith Riley Stewart (10,000 Reasons for Revenge, The Greatest Inheritance), Joaquin Enriquez (Madame Hula), and Justen Overlander (The Chosen, Learning You).

BREAKING JOY is Alexandra Boylan's directorial debut and her ninth feature as a producer. The film is designed to empower teenagers to believe in themselves and embrace a deeper sense of self-worth.

"Stories have the power to shape how we see ourselves and what we believe is possible," says Boylan. "With BREAKING JOY, it was incredibly important to me to create something that speaks to the next generation. We're living in a time where so many young girls are questioning their value. I want this film to be a story that speaks directly to them and emphasizes they matter, they're enough and their story is worth telling."

Follow online at: @breakingjoy on Instagram, @breakingjoymovie on TikTok, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/BreakingJoy.

About CalmStorm Entertainment

CalmStorm Entertainment is a film and television production company focused on telling stories that inspire, entertain, and find the calm amidst life's storms. The faith-friendly company is headed by Justen Overlander, a producer, director, writer and actor, whose credits include The Chosen, Learning You, and The Shift.

About The Boylan Sisters Entertainment

Alexandra Boylan and Andrea Boylan Polnaszek are filmmaking siblings with a proven track record, making meaningful content for the whole family to enjoy. Their production company focuses on creating uplifting, positive, family-friendly content. Critically-acclaimed titles include Identity Crisis, The Greatest Inheritance, Switched, Catching Faith, Catching Faith 2 & Wish For Christmas.

About Halcyon Content

Halcyon Content, based in Los Angeles, is a film, television and media production company focusing on accelerating independent stories that spur social change. Since its inception in 2020, Halcyon Content has produced the Austin Film Festival Award Winner for Best Comedy For When You Get Lost, and the faith & family comedy The Greatest Inheritance, distributed by Vertical Entertainment. Meredith Riley Stewart leads the company, bringing 15 years of acting and producing experience to more than 20 wide-ranging multi-media projects.

Media Contact

Jessica Kramer, EPIC Agency, 1 4045458944, [email protected]

SOURCE CalmStorm Entertainment