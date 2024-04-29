Calnetix Technologies' High-Speed Active Magnetic Bearing Blower Reaches One-Year Operation Milestone

Calnetix Technologies today announced its first year of operation of a multi-year technology demonstration of its Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber (FBCO2) high-speed blower system onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

CERRITOS, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calnetix Technologies today announced its first year of operation of a multi-year technology demonstration of its Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber (FBCO2) high-speed blower system onboard the International Space Station (ISS). During this initial year of operation, Calnetix Technologies worked hand-in-hand with NASA to continuously evaluate the FCBO2 blower's active magnetic bearing (AMB) system to ensure the highest levels of reliability and performance.

Calnetix Technologies' magnetically levitated blower system was designed to replace the existing foil bearing blower system. Its blower system comprises a Momentum™ In-Line Blower integrated with active magnetic bearings and a Continuum™ Dual Controller that drives the blower. This dual controller consists of an active magnetic bearing (AMB) controller and a variable speed drive (VSD) motor controller integrated into a compact package. The controllers support blower operational speeds up to 60,000 RPM with long-term maintenance-free operation.

Furthermore, the Momentum blower features a high-speed permanent magnet motor with PowerfluxTM active magnetic bearings that feature high-speed levitation, oil-free operation, and resistance to particle contaminants in the air stream. The magnetic forces resist loads without physical contact-bearing elements allowing for the magnetic bearings to operate without contact friction. The absence of such primary wear components significantly improves system performance and reliability.

NASA's FBCO2 technology demonstration showcases the importance of AMB systems in critical life support systems. This multi-year test campaign has the goal for NASA and stakeholders to evaluate AMB systems for future environmental control and life support systems, such as those employed in habitable outposts in space, on the Moon, and even on Mars. Reliability is important in ISS equipment that operates in low Earth orbit as well as to the success of future deep space, long-duration missions.

About Calnetix Technologies

Calnetix Technologies, LLC ("Calnetix"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., is focused on Innovation That Drives Industries®. The company specializes in high-performance, high-speed motor generators and best-in-class advanced magnetic bearings and control systems. Calnetix's patented, underlying technologies, which have been in use since the company's inception in 1998, have made Calnetix a world leader in the design and production of high-speed electromagnetic machines. The company's overall technology portfolio and system integration capabilities have led to development and production contracts with industry leaders and the genesis of many successful subsidiaries that focus on unique niche markets.

