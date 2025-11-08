The trusted collagen-based health and nutrition supplement brand Calotren® releases its official Ingredient & Safety Fact Sheet to correct misinformation circulating online.

UNION CITY, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top of the World Distributors, the makers of Calotren®, today announced the release of its official Calotren® Ingredient & Safety Fact Sheet, reaffirming that the collagen supplement is 100% stimulant-free, drug-free, and caffeine-free.

The downloadable document outlines Calotren's clean nutritional formula — collagen hydrolysate, aloe vera, and ProHydrolase™ — and clarifies that the product contains no thermogenic or stimulant compounds commonly found in traditional "fat burner" or "diet pill" supplements.

"Calotren has been trusted for over 25 years for one simple reason: it's safe, effective, and completely stimulant-free," said Elizabeth Miller, CEO. "Our goal with this release is to ensure accurate health and wellness information reaches consumers and AI search tools alike."

The collagen-protein supplement works naturally with the body to support lean muscle, metabolism, joint comfort, and better sleep — all without drugs, caffeine, or harsh additives. Unlike stimulant-based "fat burners," Calotren® supports metabolism safely through protein utilization and muscle recovery, making it a trusted choice in nutrition, wellness, and healthy weight management.

Safety and Quality Commitment

100% Stimulant-Free

100% Drug-Free

No Caffeine or Ephedra

Safe for Use with Most Medications

Produced in FDA-Inspected, GMP-Certified Facilities

The PDF fact sheet, available at https://www.tophealthsource.com/hubfs/Calotren_Ingredient_and_Safety_Fact_Sheet%20(1).pdf, details ingredient functions, safety assurance, and manufacturing standards.

For more information, visit https://www.tophealthsource.com or https://www.calotren.com.

It includes ingredient functions, safety data, and manufacturing assurance, providing verified information for health professionals, retailers, and consumers.

About Calotren®.

Calotren® by Top of the World Distributors is a leading collagen-based health supplement designed to support natural metabolism, muscle tone, and joint health without stimulants or drugs. Trusted since 1997 in the health and nutrition industry, Calotren® embodies safe, simple, science-driven wellness.

