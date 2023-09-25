CalPortland, Georgia-Pacific, and Graniterock Awarded Environmental Team of the Year at Mapistry Annual Summit

Mapistry's vision is a world in which every organization's environmental programs are a source of employee pride, customer trust, and investor confidence. We were thrilled to honor the CalPortland, Georgia-Pacific, and Graniterock environmental teams for their work in accelerating this vision. Tweet this

The Environmental Team of the Year award honors the elite environmental teams that have a shared mission, genuine collaboration and support for each other, and a tremendously high commitment to environmental excellence.

Maya Colato, VP of Customer Experience at Mapistry, shared her admiration of the Georgia-Pacific team, stating, "When we first started the partnership with the Georgia-Pacific team, I remember admiring how well the team worked with the plants and each other, tackling problems together and having a complete understanding of their program."

At the awards ceremony, Selene Jones, Senior Enterprise Customer Success Manager at Mapistry, had this to say, "The CalPortland team is made up of amazingly talented women who care about growing the environmental space in their company and community. They push themselves to be excellent and enable their team and company to succeed!"

Presenting Graniterock their award, Maya Colato, stated, "The Graniterock environmental team embodies having great people, processes, and technology!"

Mapistry is proud to honor and be part of such a great community of environmental teams!

Mapistry is a software company providing a cloud-based platform specifically designed for industrial and manufacturing facilities to centralize, standardize, and analyze their sites' environmental compliance. The Environmental Compliance Platform is a robust toolkit consisting of a mobile inspection app, compliance calendar, GIS map builder, alert system, data platform, and analytical dashboards. Mapistry software reduces environmental risks, increases operational efficiency, and enables accountability and transparency throughout a company.

