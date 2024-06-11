Calvera Partners Acquires Multifamily Property in Dallas-Fort Worth, A Core Growth Market

"We are excited to increase our presence in DFW, a core growth market. 27TwentySeven is an opportunity to purchase a recent vintage property on an attractive basis," said Calvera Managing Principal Brian Chuck. Post this

"We are excited to increase our presence in DFW, a core growth market. 27TwentySeven is an opportunity to purchase a recent vintage property on an attractive basis," said Calvera Managing Principal Brian Chuck. "With values that are down 20-30% from peak levels, and transaction volume muted, we are pleased to acquire a well-located, quality asset at a steep pricing discount."

27TwentySeven represents the first investment by Calvera's latest fund, the Calvera Income and Growth Fund. The new fund is structured as a perpetual "evergreen" investment vehicle allowing Calvera to take a long-term approach to multifamily investment opportunities, and offer accredited investors with consistent cash flow, greater tax efficiencies, and more flexible exit options.

ABOUT CALVERA PARTNERS

Calvera is led by Managing Principals Brian Chuck, Brian Milovich, and David Saxe, all of whom previously worked for a ~$30 billion AUM institutional real estate fund manager where they were involved in over $1 billion of real estate transactions. Through its series of funds and individual acquisitions, Calvera has invested approximately $85 million of investor equity in 16 multifamily real estate transactions representing approximately 1,300 apartment units in four states and $200 million of value. For more information about Calvera Partners, call 844.322.7900 or visit https://calverapartners.com/.

