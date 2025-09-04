Calvin Dark Elected to the Fulbright Association's National Board of Directors

This week, Calvin Dark, president of RC Communications, was elected to the Fulbright Association's National Board of Directors for his first 3-year term. The Fulbright Association is the American alumni organization of the Fulbright Program, the flagship international academic exchange program sponsored by the United States Government. Calvin is a former Fulbright Scholar who completed his research program in Morocco.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Calvin Dark, president of RC Communications, was elected to the Fulbright Association's National Board of Directors for his first 3-year term. The Fulbright Association is the American alumni organization of the Fulbright Program, the flagship international academic exchange program sponsored by the United States Government. Calvin is a former Fulbright Scholar who completed his research program in Morocco.

"The Fulbright Program provided me with life-changing experiences and career-shaping opportunities," said Calvin Dark, whose Fulbright research focused on political development in Morocco led by King Mohammed VI. "I'm excited to join the Fulbright Association's Board of fierce advocates in service of the Fulbright Program, its alumni, and the next generation of Fulbright leaders."

The global Fulbright community of American and international alumni includes 82 Pulitzer Prize winners, 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 37 current or former heads of state or government, 10 members of Congress, and 1 secretary general of the United Nations.

Calvin is a highly sought-after political commentator and fluent Arabic speaker who provides analysis of US politics and international affairs, specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, on BBC Arabic, Al Arabiya Al Hadath, France 24 Arabic, and CNBC Arabia. In 2024, Calvin joined the US State Department's Speaker Program team of experts in communications and elections where he designed and conducted training workshops in Gabon, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Calvin is a graduate of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and Duke University and also serves on the Duke University Library Advisory Board. He divides his time between Washington, DC, and Rabat, Morocco.

Calvin Dark's Bio - https://www.rccommsdc.com/calvindark

Calvin Dark's Hi-Res Headshot - https://calvindark.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/calvin-dark-headshot-2025-sm2.jpg

RC Communications Logo - https://calvindark.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/rccommsdc_logo_2024.png

Fulbright Association Logo - https://calvindark.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/fulbright_association_logo_rgb.jpg

The Fulbright Association is the alumni organization of the Fulbright Program in the United States. Founded in 1977, the Fulbright Association is an independent non-profit organization based in Washington, DC that promotes wider representation in global affairs, celebrates world leaders who build mutual understanding, expands opportunities for international exchange, and supports the Fulbright Community, including the next generation of Fulbright leaders. For more information, visit https://fulbright.org/

RC Communications is a Washington, DC and Rabat, Morocco based public relations firm, specializing in strategic communications, international advocacy campaigns, and media training for companies, governments, civil society organizations, and decision-makers. For more information, visit https://www.rccommsdc.com/

Media Contact

Calvin Dark, RC Communications, 1 2026300372, [email protected], https://www.rccommsdc.com/

SOURCE RC Communications