Calyo Introduces a Starter Kit for Evaluation of High-Performance 3D Ultrasound Sensor

Calyo, specialist in AI-enabled deep ultrasound technology, introduced Calyo Pulse – an evaluation module that allows companies looking to add safety and productivity to their mobile robots or autonomous systems a route to evaluate and explore the benefits of next-generation 3D ultrasound sensors for robust machine perception and improved surround sensing.

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CP-STK Pulse Starter Kit offers a complete hardware and software package for integrating a safety-ready sensor system onto a wide range of vehicles and platforms. This includes industrial machinery, mining and agricultural equipment, passenger cars, drones, shuttles, delivery vehicles, terminal tractors, and marine surface vehicles amongst others. Optimised for near-range perception (up to 15 meters), this evaluation module serves as a robust foundation for a functional safety sensor system offering life-of-vehicle protection in challenging on- and off-road environments, including IP6K8 protection against dust and water.