CAM Ascent Drives 65%+ NPS Surge for Cadden Community Management with Actionable Sentiment Insights

Comprehensive Surveys: Twice-annual assessments of NPS, manager performance, and financial services to pinpoint areas for improvement.

Anonymous Feedback: Neutral third-party surveys ensure honest, unfiltered board responses for meaningful change.

Real-Time Analytics Dashboards: Actionable insights into at-risk accounts and key trends to guide proactive interventions.

Churn Risk Monitoring: Early warning system to identify and prioritize dissatisfied accounts, minimizing client loss.

Targeted Improvements: Tailored guidance on communication and operations, aligning services with client needs.

Within 18 months, Cadden's NPS soared by over 65%, with 70% of HOAs participating in surveys. This led to enhanced visibility, reduced churn, and a surge in positive online reviews. "CAM Ascent's insights were like an extension of our team, helping us listen and act effectively," said Brett Cadden Anderson, Owner and President of Cadden.

"CAM Ascent empowered Cadden to turn feedback into measurable results, setting a new standard for client retention," said Andrea Hardy.

Management firms looking to boost satisfaction and profitability can explore CAM Ascent's proven solutions at www.camascent.com.

About CAM Ascent

CAM Ascent specializes in customer success for community association management, offering sentiment analysis, surveys, and analytics to build resilient client relationships. CAM Ascent typically partners with community management companies service 100 communities or more. Visit www.camascent.com.

About Cadden Community Management

Southern Arizona's premier HOA management provider, Cadden manages over 35,000 lots across 200+ communities with a commitment to transparency and excellence. They are excited to announce they have opened a new Phoenix, AZ office. Learn more at www.cadden.com.

Media Contact

Michael Hardy, CAM Ascent, 1 7272154398, [email protected], www.camascent.com

SOURCE CAM Ascent